  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Assurant, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AIZ   US04621X1081

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
180.84 USD   -0.57%
Assurant Highlights Purpose and Commitment to Building a More Sustainable Future in Latest Sustainability Report
BU
ASSURANT : Integrates Proprietary HOIVerify Insurance Tracking Solution with Nationwide
PU
Grover Group GmbH announced that it has received $330 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
Assurant Highlights Purpose and Commitment to Building a More Sustainable Future in Latest Sustainability Report

05/02/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report provides updates on Assurant’s purpose and commitment to building a more sustainable future for all stakeholders through the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005613/en/

“Assurant’s purpose is to help people thrive in a connected world,” said Keith Demmings, President and CEO, Assurant. “It defines the role we serve in society and reflects our business strategy to help our clients and their customers adapt to an increasingly connected world. Our purpose links our business and sustainability goals as it imbeds and instills our fundamental commitment to help others adapt and grow in a responsible way.”

Assurant’s 2022 Sustainability Report reaffirms the company’s longer-term ESG priorities:

  • Talent: Foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce that reflects the people and global markets the company serves;
  • Products: Bring innovative solutions to the market that provide meaningful value to the end-consumer; and
  • Climate: Operate to minimize the company’s carbon footprint.

The report also outlines recent actions and recognitions that demonstrate Assurant’s commitment to build a better, smarter and stronger world including:

  • Enhanced total rewards and wellbeing offerings to support evolving needs of employees
  • Established new enterprise-wide listening program to listen and respond to employees
  • Further scaled sourcing and recruitment efforts and launched enterprise coaching and development programs to build an even more diverse and inclusive company
  • Launched its first Employee Resource Group (ERG), starting with Women@Assurant
  • Established a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour in the U.S.
  • Expanded Supplier Diversity & Inclusion program – spending $66 million with diverse-owned businesses and on track to double 2020 direct spend by 2025
  • Continued to rollout new services and invested in capabilities to help deliver a superior customer experience, supported by continuous improvement in Net Promoter Scores
  • Established the Assurant Responsible Investing Commitment that states how the company seeks to integrate ESG factors and screenings into its investments
  • Reported Scope 3 emissions for the first time, including for purchased goods and services, capital goods, employee travel and use of sold products

To further provide insight into the impact of Assurant’s sustainability efforts, the report utilizes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks.

The Assurant 2022 Sustainability Report and additional information about Assurant’s strategic ESG initiatives is available online at www.assurant.com/our-story/sustainability.

About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 300 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ASSURANT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 794 M - -
Net income 2022 633 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 10 496 M 10 496 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 95,4%
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 181,88 $
Average target price 208,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Warner Demmings President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith Roland Meier Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.16.69%10 496
ALLIANZ SE4.12%92 473
CHUBB LIMITED6.80%87 475
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-6.97%81 159
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD11.36%67 933
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-9.11%31 020