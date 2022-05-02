Assurant Highlights Purpose and Commitment to Building a More Sustainable Future in Latest Sustainability Report

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report provides updates on Assurant’s purpose and commitment to building a more sustainable future for all stakeholders through the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005613/en/

“Assurant’s purpose is to help people thrive in a connected world,” said Keith Demmings, President and CEO, Assurant. “It defines the role we serve in society and reflects our business strategy to help our clients and their customers adapt to an increasingly connected world. Our purpose links our business and sustainability goals as it imbeds and instills our fundamental commitment to help others adapt and grow in a responsible way.”

Assurant’s 2022 Sustainability Report reaffirms the company’s longer-term ESG priorities:

Talent: Foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce that reflects the people and global markets the company serves;

Products: Bring innovative solutions to the market that provide meaningful value to the end-consumer; and

Climate: Operate to minimize the company’s carbon footprint.

The report also outlines recent actions and recognitions that demonstrate Assurant’s commitment to build a better, smarter and stronger world including:

Enhanced total rewards and wellbeing offerings to support evolving needs of employees

Established new enterprise-wide listening program to listen and respond to employees

Further scaled sourcing and recruitment efforts and launched enterprise coaching and development programs to build an even more diverse and inclusive company

Launched its first Employee Resource Group (ERG), starting with Women@Assurant

Established a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour in the U.S.

Expanded Supplier Diversity & Inclusion program – spending $66 million with diverse-owned businesses and on track to double 2020 direct spend by 2025

Continued to rollout new services and invested in capabilities to help deliver a superior customer experience, supported by continuous improvement in Net Promoter Scores

Established the Assurant Responsible Investing Commitment that states how the company seeks to integrate ESG factors and screenings into its investments

Reported Scope 3 emissions for the first time, including for purchased goods and services, capital goods, employee travel and use of sold products

To further provide insight into the impact of Assurant’s sustainability efforts, the report utilizes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks.

The Assurant 2022 Sustainability Report and additional information about Assurant’s strategic ESG initiatives is available online at www.assurant.com/our-story/sustainability.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 300 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005613/en/