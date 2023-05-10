Advanced search
    AIZ   US04621X1081

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-10 pm EDT
129.21 USD   -1.04%
Assurant : Q1 for Q1 2023 Investor Presentation 2023
PU
05/04ASSURANT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04Tranche Update on Assurant, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 13, 2021.
CI
Assurant : Q1 for Q1 2023 Investor Presentation 2023

05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
Investor Presentation

First Quarter 2023

© 2023 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 1

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements in this presentation, including our business and financial plans and any statements regarding our anticipated future financial

performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, including performance outlook, financial objectives, business

drivers, our ability to gain market share, and the strength, diversity, predictability and resiliency of enterprise and segment earnings, cash flows and

other results, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Refer to

Exhibit 1 in the Appendix for factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those currently estimated by management, including

those projected the company outlook and financial objectives, and information on where you can find a more detailed discussion of these factors in

our SEC filings.

Assurant uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the company's operating performance. Assurant's non-GAAP financial measures should not be

considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Because Assurant's calculation of these measures may differ from similar

measures used by other companies, investors should be careful when comparing Assurant's non-GAAP financial measures to those of other

companies. Refer to Exhibit 2 in the Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Assurant is an insurance holding company and the ownership of its stock is subject to certain state and foreign insurance law requirements. Refer to

Exhibit 3 for additional detail.

© 2023 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 2

Our Vision

To be the leading global

business services company supporting the advancement

of the connected world

© 2023 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 3

Vision Propels Us Forward Towards

Sustained Outperformance

Track record of

Leadership

Compelling

strong profitable

positions

valuation

growth

at scale

Superior cash

Purpose-driven

flow generation

culture and

with disciplined

continues to

commitment to

deployment

grow

sustainability

© 2023 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 4

B2B2C Model Aligned with Leaders and Long-term Winners

15 of Top 50 most

20+ year

High client retention

valuable global brands

partnerships

across all LOBs

Net earned

Connected

Auto

Renters &

Homeowners

Other

premiums,

Living

fees and other

$4.2B

$3.9B

$0.5B

$1.5B

income(1)

Mobile carriers

Auto dealers

Property managers

Banks

Client

Cable operators

OEMs

Affinity partners

Mortgage servicers

Retailers

Third-party

• P&C insurers, agents and brokers

partnerships…

Credit card

administrators

Affinity partners

companies

(TPAs)

…with leading

• 7 of top 10 global

4 of top 5

4 of top 5 U.S. property

7 of top 10

9 of top 10

telecommunications

dealer groups

management

mortgage

P&C insurance

global brands

brands

companies

servicers

agencies

  1. Amounts reflect net earned premiums, fees and other income for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2023. Refer to Exhibit 4 in the Appendix for a list of sources. Non-financial information listed is as of March 31, 2023.

© 2023 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 5 5

Disclaimer

Assurant Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:07:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 671 M - -
Net income 2023 561 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 2,16%
Capitalization 6 940 M 6 940 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 130,57 $
Average target price 159,20 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Warner Demmings President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith Roland Meier Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.4.41%6 940
ALLIANZ SE7.47%94 996
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES8.90%88 743
CHUBB LIMITED-8.67%83 448
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.22%71 569
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-8.99%27 319
