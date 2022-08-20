Assurant : Q2 for Q2 2022 Investor Presentation 2022 (opens in new window)

Log in
Assurant : Q2 for Q2 2022 Investor Presentation 2022

08/20/2022
Investor Presentation

Second Quarter 2022

© 2022 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 1

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements included in this presentation, including our business and financial plans and any statements regarding our anticipated future

financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, including performance outlook, financial objectives,

business drivers, our ability to gain market share, and the strength, diversity, predictability and resiliency of enterprise and segment earnings, cash

flows and other results, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Refer to Exhibit 1 in the Appendix for factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those currently estimated by management,

including those projected the company outlook and financial objectives, and information on where you can find a more detailed discussion of these

factors in our SEC filings.

Assurant uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the company's operating performance. Assurant's non-GAAP financial measures should not be

considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Because Assurant's calculation of these measures may differ from similar

measures used by other companies, investors should be careful when comparing Assurant's non-GAAP financial measures to those of other

companies.

Refer to Exhibit 2 in the Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

© 2022 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 2

Our Vision

To be the leading global

business services company supporting the advancement

of the connected world

© 2022 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 3

Vision Propels Us Forward Towards

Sustained Outperformance

Track record of

Leadership

Compelling

strong profitable

positions

valuation

growth

at scale

Superior cash

Purpose-driven

flow generation

culture and

with disciplined

continues to

commitment to

deployment

grow

sustainability

© 2022 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 4

B2B2C Model Aligned with Leaders and Long-term Winners

15 of Top 50 most

20+ year

High client retention

valuable global brands

partnerships

across all LOBs

Connected

Auto

Multifamily

Specialty

Lender-

Living

Housing

Placed

Revenue(1)

$4.3B

$3.6B

$485M

$391M

$1.1B

Mobile carriers

Auto dealers

Property managers

P&C insurers,

Banks

Cable operators

OEMs

Affinity partners

agents and

Mortgage

Client

brokers

Retailers

Third-party

servicers

partnerships…

Affinity partners

Credit card

administrators

(TPAs)

companies

…with leading

• 8 of top 10 global

4 of top 5

• 7 of top 10 U.S.

9 of top 10

7 of top 10

telecommunications

dealer groups

property

P&C insurance

mortgage

global brands

brands

management

agencies

servicers

companies

  1. Throughout this presentation, revenue equals segment net earned premiums, fees and other income for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2022. Refer to Exhibit 3 in the Appendix for list of sources. Information listed as of June 30, 2022.

© 2022 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 5

Disclaimer

Assurant Inc. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
