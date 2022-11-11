Assurant : Q3 for Q3 2022 Investor Presentation 2022

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements in this presentation, including our business and financial plans and any statements regarding our anticipated future financial

performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, including performance outlook, financial objectives, business

drivers, our ability to gain market share, and the strength, diversity, predictability and resiliency of enterprise and segment earnings, cash flows and

other results, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Refer to

Exhibit 1 in the Appendix for factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those currently estimated by management, including

those projected the company outlook and financial objectives, and information on where you can find a more detailed discussion of these factors in

our SEC filings.

Assurant uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the company's operating performance. Assurant's non-GAAP financial measures should not be

considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Because Assurant's calculation of these measures may differ from similar

measures used by other companies, investors should be careful when comparing Assurant's non-GAAP financial measures to those of other

companies. Refer to Exhibit 2 in the Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Assurant is an insurance holding company and the ownership of its stock is subject to certain state and foreign insurance law requirements. Refer to

Exhibit 3 for additional detail.

© 2022 Assurant, Inc. All rights reserved. 2