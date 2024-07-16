Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases, announced that it earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® and recognition as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN. The 2024 Disability Equality Index measured the following:

Culture and Leadership

Enterprise-Wide Access

Employment Practices (Benefits; Recruitment; Employment, Education, Retention and Advancement; Accommodations)

Community Engagement

Supplier Diversity

Responsible Procurement (Non-Weighted)

“We’re proud to be recognized by Disability:IN for our commitment to and progress in creating a culture where people of all abilities find opportunity and inclusion,” said Keith Demmings, president and CEO, Assurant. “By benchmarking our efforts against other leading organizations, we can learn and expand our programs and impact to help tap into the full potential of this large segment of the global population.”

Assurant takes pride in maintaining a safe and inclusive workplace for employees with all abilities through policies, programs, and advocacy. In 2023, Assurant advanced its commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable workplace for people of all abilities, including the following initiatives:

Recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month with the launch of Abilities@Assurant, an Employee Resource Group (ERG) that aims to drive awareness, education, and accessibility to foster an inclusive environment where employees of all abilities are supported, understood, and valued. The ERG strives to break down barriers and stigma surrounding visible and invisible disabilities while embracing the role of caregivers .

Offering “Valuing All Abilities in the Workplace” and “Understanding Neurodiversity” learning and development courses, which covered guidelines about disability etiquette, inclusive language, and neurodivergence.

Expanding recruitment efforts to reach candidates with disabilities through the partnership with Disability:IN and via regional partnerships in international locations.

Focusing on an inclusive candidate experience by updating interview processes to ensure candidates are aware of the option to request accommodations for their interviews.

Supporting mental health awareness through “Take Time to Talk Today” and partnering with its Veterans@Assurant ERG to provide additional resources.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we’re extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. “Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive.”

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs, and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the benchmark year.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other products. Learn more at assurant.com.

