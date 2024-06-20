Assurant has been listed as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality 2024 for its commitment to making gender equality a priority in the workplace. The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality is the UK’s most highly profiled and well-established list of employers taking action and making gender equality part of their business strategy at all levels. While progress has been made to reduce inequalities in the workplace, gender inequalities are still prevalent in UK workplaces today, especially in times of economic disruption, such as the aftermath of the pandemic and the rise in the cost of living.

Business in the Community (BITC) has been running The Times Top 50 for 14 years, as part of its Gender Equality work, which focuses on equality for all genders and those who do not identify as a gender. The organisations featured in the list have taken a proactive approach to stamp out inequalities in their workplaces by creating action plans to address disparities ranging from pay to progression.

Applicants were assessed on the work they do to remove gender inequalities in the workplace, including flexible working, family friendly policies, pay, reward, and progression at work.

Christian Formby, Assurant President Europe, said:

"We are thrilled to be named one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a fair and inclusive workplace for all our employees. We continue to strive for gender equality and to make it a priority in all aspects of our business."

Charlotte Woodworth, Gender Equality Director at Business in the Community, said:

“Being named as a Times Top 50 employer for gender equality demonstrates Assurant’s commitment to driving a more equitable, inclusive world. But while the employers who made the list are doing great work prioritising gender equality, there is still more work to do. From addressing pay disparities to better supporting those with caring responsibilities, many employees, women among them, still face barriers to finding employment and progressing in their careers. It is every employer’s responsibility to play their part in reducing and removing gender inequalities from the workplace, and research shows this isn’t just the right thing to do, it also makes business sense.”

