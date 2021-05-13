Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Assurant, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIZ   US04621X1081

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assurant : Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $900 Million in Share Repurchase...

05/13/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 - Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that the company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $900 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The $900 million share repurchase authorization is in addition to the company's current authorizations, of which $731 million remained unused as of April 30, 2021.

'Beyond completing our three-year $1.35 billion capital return objective this year, our new authorization will provide us with flexibility in returning 75 percent of the net proceeds from our sale of Global Preneed, which we plan to complete within one year of the transaction's expected third quarter close,' said Alan Colberg, Assurant President and CEO. 'Our long-standing track record of strong capital return is supported by the ongoing significant cash flow generation from our market-leading Connected World offerings and specialty P&C businesses, along with the disciplined management of our business portfolio.'

In addition, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 22, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company's earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

###

Media Contact:
Linda Recupero
Senior Vice President, Enterprise Communication
201.519.9773
linda.recupero@assurant.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Suzanne Shepherd
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
201.788.4324
suzanne.shepherd@assurant.com

Sean Moshier
Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations
914.204.2253
sean.moshier@assurant.com

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements included in this news release, particularly those with respect to the closing of the Global Preneed transaction, including our financial plans and any statements regarding the company's anticipated future financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as 'outlook,' 'will,' 'may,' 'can,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'targets,' 'forecasts,' 'potential,' 'approximately,' and the negative version of those words and other words and terms with a similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our future plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Our actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or other developments. For a detailed discussion of the factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the factors identified in the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), including the risk factors identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Assurant Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 20:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSURANT, INC.
04:28pASSURANT, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pASSURANT  : Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $900 Million in Share Repur..
PU
04:20pASSURANT  : Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $900 Million in Share Repur..
BU
05/12ASSURANT  : UBS Adjusts Assurant's Price Target to $183 From $153; Buy Rating Ke..
MT
05/11ASSURANT  : Global Automotive Now Offering 10-Day Complimentary Preview of Virtu..
PU
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Kforce
MT
05/06ASSURANT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/06ASSURANT  : Q1 for Q1 2021 Financial Earnings Transcript 2021 (opens in new wind..
PU
05/04ASSURANT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04ASSURANT  : Q1 Profit Rises Amid Softer Revenue, Ups Earnings Growth Outlook
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 794 M - -
Net income 2021 599 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 9 468 M 9 468 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 13 850
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 181,25 $
Last Close Price 156,33 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan B. Colberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gene E. Mergelmeyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.14.76%9 468
ALLIANZ SE6.38%106 246
CHUBB LIMITED7.15%74 163
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.15.19%67 528
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.50%61 954
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED24.49%23 986