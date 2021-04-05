Assurant : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News Release on May 4, 2021; Live Audio Webcast on May 5, 2021

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant's website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the earnings release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.

Alan B. Colberg, president and chief executive officer, Richard S. Dziadzio, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and Suzanne Shepherd, senior vice president, Investor Relations, will review first quarter 2021 results during the call.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Assurant's website. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

###

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005373/en/