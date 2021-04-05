Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Assurant, Inc.    AIZ

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assurant : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/05/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release on May 4, 2021; Live Audio Webcast on May 5, 2021

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant's website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the earnings release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.

Alan B. Colberg, president and chief executive officer, Richard S. Dziadzio, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and Suzanne Shepherd, senior vice president, Investor Relations, will review first quarter 2021 results during the call.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Assurant's website. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

###


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ASSURANT, INC.
04:17pASSURANT  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Assurant Insider Gets Shares Award Makes Tax Sale with Portion,..
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Assurant Receives Stock Award Uses Portion to Pay Ta..
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Assurant Insider Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes Scali..
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Assurant Insider Gets Shares Award Makes Tax Sale with Portion,..
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Assurant Insider Awarded Stock Portion of Which is Sold for Tax..
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Assurant Insider Gets Stock Award Makes Tax Sale with Portion
MT
03/16ASSURANT  : International Women's Day Calls Attention to Challenges in the Workf..
PU
03/15ASSURANT  : Acquires TRYGLE Co. Ltd.
PU
03/15ASSURANT  : Affirms Long-Standing Commitment to Social Responsibility
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 747 M - -
Net income 2021 563 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 8 612 M 8 612 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 13 850
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 163,75 $
Last Close Price 142,30 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan B. Colberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gene E. Mergelmeyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.4.46%8 612
ALLIANZ SE8.22%105 216
CHUBB LIMITED3.29%71 581
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG8.89%64 075
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.5.26%62 743
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.39.40%24 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ