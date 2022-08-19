Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Assure Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IONM   US04625J2042

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP.

(IONM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
1.400 USD   +17.65%
08/19Assure Holdings Corp. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
08/16ASSURE : Transcript Q2 2022
PU
08/15ASSURE : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
Assure Holdings Corp. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

08/19/2022 | 09:22pm EDT
DENVER, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) ("Assure Holdings" or the "Company"), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, today announced that it intends to offer its shares of common stock in a public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering
This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-266730) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on August 17, 2022. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Assure Holdings
Assure Holdings Corp. is a provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure Holdings employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure Holdings subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure Holdings’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact
Scott Kozak, Investor and Media Relations
Assure Holdings Corp.
(720) 617-2526
Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
