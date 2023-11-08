Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On November 3, 2023, Assure Holdings Corp. (the "Company") appointed Paul Webster to act as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer beginning November 17, 2023, in coordination with the previously announced resignation of current Chief Financial Officer John Price on that same date.

Mr. Webster has served as the Company's Senior Vice President of Managed Care and Revenue Cycle Management since May 2022, and will continue oversee those operations in addition to taking on the greater role in the Company's finance department. Mr. Webster has two decades of managerial and strategic leadership experience in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Webster served as vice president of policy and health economics for Air Methods Corp. (formerly Nasdaq: AIRM), one of the largest air medical service companies in the world from January 2018 to December 2018. While in that role, he was responsible for engaging with legislators, regulators, and payers to articulate the economics of providing emergency air medical transportation. He also served in a variety of other management positions at Air Methods since March 1999 such as vice president of payer strategy and assistant controller. These roles included responsibilities such as treasury management, revenue recognition, accounting cycle close, negotiating in-network contracts with health insurance companies, cost trend analysis and the analytics around out-of-network billing as well as integrating acquisitions. Before Air Methods, Mr. Webster served in accounting roles at Arthur Andersen, LLP from September 1998 to March 1999 and Compliance Systems, Inc. from January 1995 to August 1998. Mr. Webster holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Metropolitan State University of Denver and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Hope College.

In relation to his appointment as interim Chief Financial Officer, the Company and Mr. Webster entered into an offer letter pursuant to which Mr. Webster will be paid an annual salary of $255,000. Mr. Webster will also be eligible for an annual discretionary bonus up to 50% of his salary, a phone allowance of $200 per month, a car allowance of $700 per month, and paid parking at the Company's principal offices. Mr. Webster will continue to be eligible to participate in the Company's equity incentive plans at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. If terminated without cause, Mr. Webster will be entitled to severance of four (4) months' salary plus an additional one (1) month for each year of service after his first year.