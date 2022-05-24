Assure : Transcript Q1 2022

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) CEO John Farlinger on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2022 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Scott Kozak - Director of Investor Relations John Farlinger - Executive Chairman and CEO John Price - CFO Paul Webster - SVP Conference Call Participants Jim Sidoti - Sidoti and Company Bill Sutherland - The Benchmark Company Operator Good day, and welcome to the Assure Holdings' First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. Please also note this event is being recorded. And now I would like to turn the conference over to Scott Kozak, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. Scott Kozak, Director of Investor Relations Hello, everyone. Thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Assure Holdings' financial results for the first quarter 2022. On the call today are Executive Chairman and CEO, John Farlinger; and CFO, John Price. After the market closed this afternoon, the company issued a press release announcing its results for the first quarter 2022. The release and investor presentation are available on the Investors section of our Web site. Before we begin the prepared remarks, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made will be forward-looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to Assure's recent filings with the SEC, including our quarterly report on Form 10-K for the fourth 1

quarter and full year for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact the company's future operating results and financial condition. Also on today's call, management will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, please consult the most recently filed 8-K associated with the filing of the earnings release for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which is available on the SEC Web site. Finally, I would like to remind everyone who dialed into the call by telephone, you may want to join our webcast or download our first quarter 2022 earnings presentation on Assure's Investor Relations site found at ir.assureneuromonitoring.com in order to see the slides referenced today. This call will be recorded and made available for replay via link on the company's website. Now I would like to turn the call over to the Executive Chairman and CEO of Assure Holdings, John Farlinger. John? John Farlinger, Executive Chairman and CEO Thank you, Scott. Hello, good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Today, we'll provide an update on our recent performance, the progress we've made against our strategic objectives and discuss our vision for sustained rapid growth over the next several years. Select highlights include; firstly, record system-wide collections of $7.2 million, including a record $5.6 million from 100% owned Assure professional and technical entities in the first quarter, this was driven by accelerated collections of newer claims and out-of-network settlements on disputed claims; secondly, the continued ramp of our high-margin remote neurology services platform; thirdly, our selection as contracted provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services for two additional group purchasing organizations; fourthly, adding a 13th state to our operational footprint; and lastly, we added several important new leadership hires that have important skills and experience in scaling emerging growth companies. In 2022, we continue to expect 25,000 plus managed procedures, an increase of more than 40% from 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, we did more than 5,100 procedures, an increase of more than 80% versus the prior year number of approximately 2,800 in Q1 of 2021. Next, on Slide 4 and 5, I will relate that the current status of Assure's revenue cycle management function and our overall billing and collections efforts. There have been developments that we are really excited about as well as some challenges faced by our revenue cycle management team. I will start with the challenges. Regretfully, we recorded a reserve of $4.4 million in older receivables. Consistent with longstanding company policy, these claims were automatically written down after reaching the 24- month threshold. There is no excuse for these age receivables to have not been worked in a timely and effective manner and we are accountable for that. We have learned from this experience and setup a tactical team to specifically pursue these reserve claims. The company expects to begin seeing results from these collection efforts in the late second quarter, but significant traction during the second half of 2022. Given the ramp 2

up, we anticipate that there will be a bad debt charge in the second quarter. This will be smaller than what we experienced in the first quarter, but will still have a material impact. The net result will be that we expect EBITDA to be negative in Q2. The company expects Q3 EBITDA to be positive and Q4 to be very strong based upon our current forecast. Ultimately, we expect to recover a meaningful share of cash receipts from these fully reserve receivables. I want to point out that the issue we are experiencing in 2022 is different from Assure's 2021 write down. In 2020, the primary driver was a sharply lower accrual rate of net cash anticipated to be recovered from the cases we performed. The primary driver in 2022 is writing off reserves from an accounting standpoint because they had aged 24 months. We are confident that we will get to the issue from a cash collections perspective, and it will be resolved in the near term. Paul Webster, who's been with Assure since early 2019, has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President and will oversee revenue cycle management and this team going forward. Paul has been doing an outstanding job for us from a managed care perspective, overseeing Assure's in-network contracting and billing strategies with external payors. I'm confident the challenge with these age receivables is an unsolicited issue that will not be repeated. We will not accept this going forward and neither should you. Moving on to the next slide. While we are experiencing an issue with aged accounts receivable, as you can see on Slide 5, we are also seeing a dramatic increase in current cash collections over a trailing six-, twelve- and twenty-four-month period. Assure achieved a record total collection of $7.2 million during the period and record collections for 100% owned Assure entities of $5.6 million in the quarter. Further, for accounts receivable generated from 100% owned entities, Assure is collecting approximately 65% in the first six months after they were issued and 85% in the first 12 months after they were issued. Both of these are record rates for the company. Accelerating our cash flow reduces our need for working capital and also works to minimize reserves for the future. Taking a holistic look at the business. If you take our net revenue of $4.7 million and add back bad debt of $4.4 million, the revenue of the core business, excluding this charge, is approximately $9.1 million. These accounting charges are not slowing down our belief that we will have a significantly strong second half of 2022. This includes our expectation of reporting positive adjusted EBITDA in full-year 2022, anchored by strong revenue growth, managed case volume expansion, stable accrual rates and our ramping remote neurology platform. Our goal is to become operationally cash flow and EBITDA positive on a full-year basis. 3

Slide 6, I'll provide an update on our remote neurology business. As you recall, the one- to-many model utilizing remote neurology services is where Assure is pivoting its business. To be clear, Assure neurologists are simply servicing the patient volume we already have established through the managed cases that our technologists already perform. The focus now is simply transitioning Assure's patients onto our remote neurology platform. As you can see in this chart, we are ramping our remote neurology services rapidly and anticipate performing more than 10,000 cases in 2022. Remote neurology is higher margin than our technology services with receivables that are typically collected with much less friction. The reason Assure's telehealth remote neurology offering is one of the company's most important growth opportunities is because it is higher margin than our technology services with receivables that are typically collected at an accelerated rate. Next on the Slide 7, you will see our geographic footprint. States in green represent our current operations and those in yellow are locations that we are targeting. In the first quarter, we expanded to Minnesota, our 13th state, and anticipate meaningful growth potential in that market. Looking forward, the single most important catalyst for Assure's expansion is the winning of system-wide hospital facilities contracts. On slide 8, we highlight our most important system-wide contracts to date. For a number of these, Assure serves as the sole contracted provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services. The first and largest is with Premier. As we've previously reported, Premier is the second biggest group purchasing organization, or GPO, in the United States with an alliance of approximately 4,400 US hospitals. In addition, last month, Assure was selected as intraoperative neuromonitoring provider for two additional GPOs, Yankee Alliance and Conductiv. Yankee Alliance is a national health care GPO with over 18,500 members in all classes of traits. Conductiv's membership includes 500 hospitals and surgery centers and more than 50 health systems. To add a bit more color on these GPOs, terms of these agreements were favorable from Assure's perspective. In addition, they provide us with a hunting license to pursue opportunities with their respective networks. For Yankee Alliance, the pricing is entirely pre-negotiated for all their members. We believe this will facilitate more expeditious facility negotiations and implementations. Also, while Conductiv is affiliated with Premier, it includes a sizable number of members that are outside of Premier's network. This provides additional greenfield opportunities for Assure. Further, Conductiv and Yankee employ clinical experts. We will work on Assure's behalf to help us gain access to the facilities in their network. These GPO agreements are consistent with our strategy to build a platform that enables hospitals and medical facilities to outsource intraoperative monitoring services for thousands of procedures annually. On Slide 9, I wanted to briefly introduce new talent added to Assure's management team. These individuals bring skills and experience that Assure did not have before and 4