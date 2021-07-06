Assure : Sets Monthly Record for Cash Collection and Procedures in June 2021 Company Continues to Ramp-Up its Telehealth Neurology Services (Form 8-K)

intracranial EEG, planning of epilepsy surgery with implantation of intracranial electrodes, stereo EEG and use of neuro-modulation treatments.

Before joining Assure, Dr. Tovar served as a neurologist and epileptologist in the St. David's Healthcare System and an assistant clinical professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Dr. Tovar was also an epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology fellow at the Mayo Clinic. Prior to that he was a resident neurologist at Mount Sinai Beth Israel and an internal medicine resident at Montefiore Medical Center.

The Company expects to gradually ramp-up staffing for its telehealth professional neurology services function over the course of 2021 and beyond.

