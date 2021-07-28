Assure : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences (Form 8-K)

Assure to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Assure') (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, announces that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

● Alliance Global Partners Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on July 29, 2021. The event will consist of 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Assure management should contact their A.G.P. representative.

● D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference on August 4, 2021. Assure's executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger is scheduled to present on August 4th at 2:00 p.m. ET. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Register for the webcast here:https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco55/register.aspx?conf=dadco55&page=assure&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco55/assure/2249471

● Q3 Virtual Investor Summit August 17-18, 2021. Assure's executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger is scheduled to present on August 17th at 11:45 a.m. ET. Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Register for the webcast here:https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HPXmxzjORkWr99JzC5TY0w

● Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference August 18-19, 2021. Assure's executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger is scheduled to present on August 18th at 12:15 p.m. ET. Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. The presentation will be accessible from Assure's website athttps://www.assureneuromonitoring.com/, under Investor Relations, when the webcast link becomes available.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the Company's websiteatwww.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to: the expected attendees of the conferences; and the Company's ability to meet with the attendees. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'may,' 'will,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'potential,' 'target,' or 'continue' and variations or similar expressions.