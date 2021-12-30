Assure : to Participate in the AlphaNorth Capital Conference - Form 8-K

Assure to Participate in the AlphaNorth Capital Conference

DENVER, December 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services ("IONM"), announced that it is scheduled to present at the AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference on March 25-27, 2022.

The event introduces growth-stage companies in the technology and healthcare sectors to active top-level capital finance individuals at scheduled in-person one-on-one meetings.

Assure Holdings Issues Shares to Complete Consideration for Neuro-Pro Acquisition

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with the principals of Neuro-Pro Monitoring LLC ("Neuro-Pro") for the issuance of an aggregate of 100,000 common shares to such persons in respect of its remaining share consideration obligation in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Neuro-Pro. The share issuance remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The shares will be subject to applicable hold periods under Canadian and U.S. securities laws.

The shares of common stock have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an available exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy securities nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company's websiteatwww.assureneuromonitoring.com.