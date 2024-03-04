Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty), the leading financial guaranty insurance company, has hired Melissa Gribble to expand its reach within the Australian market. An Australian with decades of experience in global financial markets, Ms. Gribble is based in Sydney. She reports to U.K.-based Managing Director and Joint Head of Origination Suparna Dar.

“We are excited that Melissa has joined Assured Guaranty to lead our initiatives in the Australian market,” said Ms. Dar. “Melissa has held senior banking and capital markets positions for many years, serving an international client base, and she truly brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Assured Guaranty.”

Ms. Gribble will have responsibility for Assured Guaranty’s origination activities in the Australian market, where the company’s financial guarantees have helped provide financing for the Port of Brisbane, Sydney Airport and other projects over the years. Ms. Gribble will focus on sourcing new opportunities for Assured Guaranty’s financial guarantee business in the infrastructure, utilities and structured finance markets.

“With its nearly 40-year track record of reliability and financial strength, Assured Guaranty has significant untapped potential in the Australian financial markets. Our financial guarantees protect investors and can improve the cost-efficiency of many kinds of financings. I look forward to bringing Assured Guaranty’s impressive story to my industry colleagues in my home market,” said Ms. Gribble.

Ms. Gribble has extensive experience in debt and financial markets, capital raising and institutional banking, as well as in the strategic responsibilities of a chief executive tasked with building an operation from the ground up. Her broad experience includes managing origination teams in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Having served for seven years as Global Head of Financial and High-Grade Origination, Capital Markets, for National Australia Bank (NAB), she became Chief Executive Officer of a new financial services firm in 2021. Her NAB career spanned more than two decades and included such roles as Head of Bank Coverage-Australia and Head of Debt Capital Markets-North America. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Australian National University, and a master’s degree in Applied Finance from Macquarie University.

About Assured Guaranty Ltd.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and non-U.S. public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. Assured Guaranty also participates in the asset management business through its ownership interest in Sound Point Capital Management, LP and certain of its investment management affiliates. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect Assured Guaranty’s current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, difficulties executing Assured Guaranty’s business strategy and other risk factors identified in Assured Guaranty’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of March 4, 2024. Assured Guaranty undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

