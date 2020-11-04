Log in
Assured Guaranty : Hires Randall Gerardes as Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing

11/04/2020 | 12:16pm EST

Assured Guaranty announced that Randall (Randy) Gerardes has joined the company as Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing, effective November 2, 2020. He reports to Chris Chafizadeh, Senior Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing.

In his new role, Mr. Gerardes will focus on supporting and developing relationships with public finance professionals on sales, trading, and syndicate desks.

“We are looking forward to Randy playing an integral role in growing our reach in the municipal market,” said Chris Chafizadeh. “Randy knows the municipal market, and he knows our business, having been at Assured Guaranty as an underwriter for six years earlier in his career; we are very excited to welcome him back. His significant experience, industry knowledge, and relationships within the municipal market will help in further building our leadership position.”

Mr. Gerardes has 20 years of experience in municipal research, analysis, and transaction underwriting. Earlier in his career, he spent three years as an analyst at MBIA and then six years at Assured Guaranty, where he became a Director in the Public Finance group. After his departure in 2011, he spent time working for AIG’s Asset Management Group, where he was a Senior Research Analyst and sector lead for Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy, and High Yield holdings. Subsequently, he moved to Wells Fargo Securities, where he spent the last eight years as Head of Municipal Strategy for Fixed Income Research.

Mr. Gerardes has a Masters of Business Administration from Fordham Business School and a Bachelors of Science from Utica College of Syracuse University.

“Assured Guaranty is a financially strong and well-established organization with a proven track record and a leadership team committed to giving their clients the best service available,” said Mr. Gerardes. “I am very excited to join Assured Guaranty at a time when the company is having such a successful year.”

Assured Guaranty Ltd., is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO) Bermuda-based holding company. Assured Guaranty’s operating subsidiaries provide credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure, structured finance markets, and asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
