Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2023.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO) Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. Assured Guaranty also participates in the asset management business through its ownership interest in Sound Point Capital Management, LP. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801227790/en/