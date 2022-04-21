Log in
ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.

(AGO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
59.86 USD   -2.25%
Assured Guaranty Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

04/21/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO)(the Company) today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Atlantic Time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The press release and Assured Guaranty Ltd.'s Financial Supplement for March 31, 2022 will be available in the Investor Information section of the Company's website located at AssuredGuaranty.com.

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Atlantic Time) on Friday, May 6, 2022. The conference call will be available via live webcast in the Investor Information section of the Company's website at AssuredGuaranty.com or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (in the U.S.) or 1-929-526-1599 (International); the access code is 554998.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call ends through August 6, 2022. The replay will be available via archived webcast in the Investor Information section of the Company's website at AssuredGuaranty.com or by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (in the U.S.) or 1-929-458-6194 (International); the access code is 396514.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.


© Business Wire 2022
