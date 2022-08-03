Assured Guaranty : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K 08/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT Send by mail :

•GAAP Highlights: Net loss attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. was $47 million, or $0.74 per share,for second quarter 2022, which includes after-tax losses of: $63 million related to foreign exchange remeasurement, $27 million on alternative investments, $25 million on available-for-sale investments, and $15 million on trading securities. Shareholders' equity attributable to Assured Guaranty Ltd. per share was $84.89 as of June 30, 2022.

•Non-GAAP Highlights: Adjusted operating income(1) was $30 million, or $0.46 per share, for second quarter 2022, which includes after-tax losses of $27 million on alternative investments and $15 million on trading securities. Adjusted operating shareholders' equity(1) per share and adjusted book value (ABV)(1) per share were $90.18 and $134.91, respectively, as of June 30, 2022.

•Return of Capital to Shareholders: Second quarter 2022 capital returned to shareholders was $167 million, including the repurchase of 2.6 million shares for $151 million, and dividends of $16 million. •As of June 30, 2022, 62.5 million common shares were outstanding. •Share repurchase authorization was increased by $250 million on August 3, 2022.

•Insurance Segment: •Insurance segment adjusted operating income was $55 million for second quarter 2022, which includes after-tax losses of $27 million on alternative investments and $15 million on trading securities. •Gross written premiums (GWP) were $65 million for second quarter 2022. •Present value of new business production (PVP)(2) was $76 million for second quarter 2022.

•Asset Management Segment •Asset Management segment adjusted operating results were breakeven for second quarter 2022. •Assets under management (AUM) inflows were $1.3 billion(2) for second quarter 2022.

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 3, 2022 -- Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) (AGL and, together with its consolidated entities, Assured Guaranty or the Company) announced today its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 (second quarter 2022).

"While Assured Guaranty's June 30 shareholders' equity per share was impacted by unrealized losses in the investment portfolio due largely to the rising interest rate environment, we achieved the highest per-share levels of adjusted operating shareholders' equity and adjusted book value in our history.

New business production in our insurance segment remained strong during both the first half and second quarter, resulting in $135 million of first half gross written premiums and $145 million of first half PVP, derived from all three of our market sectors. We again led the U.S. municipal bond insurance market, where industry penetration reached 8.9% of new-issue par sold in second quarter and 8.8% year-to-date," said President and CEO Dominic Frederico.



(1)Please see "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Net of transfers between funds managed by Assured Investment Management LLC and its investment management affiliates (AssuredIM Funds). 1

Summary Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to AGL $ (47) $ 98 Net income (loss) attributable to AGL per diluted share $ (0.74) $ 1.29 Weighted average diluted shares (1) 63.8 76.0 Non-GAAP Adjusted operating income (loss) (2) $ 30 $ 120 Adjusted operating income per diluted share (2) $ 0.46 $ 1.59 Weighted average diluted shares 65.0 76.0 Components of total adjusted operating income (loss) Insurance segment $ 55 $ 152 Asset Management segment - (2) Corporate division (35) (34) Other 10 4 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 30 $ 120

As of June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Shareholders' equity attributable to AGL $ 5,304 $ 84.89 $ 6,292 $ 93.19 Adjusted operating shareholders' equity (2) 5,634 90.18 5,991 88.73 ABV (2) 8,428 134.91 8,823 130.67 Common Shares Outstanding 62.5 67.5 ________________________________________________ (1) In periods where the Company recognized a net loss, the impact of potentially dilutive outstanding stock-based awards was excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share as their inclusion would have an antidilutive effect. (2) Please see "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

On a per share basis, shareholders' equity attributable to AGL was $84.89 as of June 30, 2022, which was lower than shareholders' equity attributable to AGL of $93.19 as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to unrealized losses on the investment portfolio caused largely by rising interest rates. On a per share basis, adjusted operating shareholders' equity and ABV reached record highs primarily due to the accretive effect of the share repurchase program, and in the case of ABV, favorable loss development and net written premiums. See "Common Share Repurchases" on page 10.

2

Insurance Segment

The Insurance segment primarily consists of the Company's insurance subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the United States (U.S.) and non-U.S. public finance (including infrastructure) and structured finance markets.

Insurance Segment Results (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Segment revenues Net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues $ 86 $ 106 Net investment income 66 71 Fair value gains (losses) on trading securities (18) - Other income (loss) 5 5 Total segment revenues 139 182 Segment expenses Loss expense (benefit) (17) (12) Amortization of deferred acquisition costs (DAC) 3 4 Employee compensation and benefit expenses 35 34 Other operating expenses 20 21 Total segment expenses 41 47 Equity in earnings (losses) of investees (34) 48 Segment adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes 64 183 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9 31 Segment adjusted operating income (loss) $ 55 $ 152

Insurance segment adjusted operating income decreased to $55 million in second quarter 2022 compared with $152 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 (second quarter 2021), primarily due to lower net asset values for AssuredIM Funds reported in "equity in earnings (losses) of investees", fair value losses on trading securities, and lower net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues, as shown in the table above. The components of premiums, losses and income from the investment portfolio are presented below.

The components of Insurance segment net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues are shown in the table below.

Insurance Segment Net Earned Premiums and Credit Derivative Revenues (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Scheduled net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues $ 81 $ 91 Accelerations 5 15 Total $ 86 $ 106

The decline in net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues was primarily attributable to lower accelerations and changes in debt service assumptions.



The components of Insurance segment loss expense (benefit) and the rollforward of expected losses are presented in the tables below.

Insurance Segment Loss Expense (Benefit) (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Public finance $ 11 $ 3 U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (28) (22) Other structured finance - 7 Total $ (17) $ (12)

Loss expense is a function of economic loss (benefit) development, as well as the amortization of deferred premium revenue. In second quarter 2022, the largest component of the U.S. public finance loss expense was attributable to Puerto Rico exposures. The benefit in U.S. RMBS in both periods presented is primarily related to second lien transactions.

Roll Forward of Net Expected Loss to be Paid (Recovered)(1) (in millions) Net Expected Loss to be Paid (Recovered) as of March 31, 2022 Economic Loss (Benefit) Development Net (Paid) Recovered Losses Net Expected Loss to be Paid (Recovered) as of June 30, 2022 Public finance $ 191 $ 6 $ 20 $ 217 U.S. RMBS 195 (39) 23 179 Other structured finance 46 1 (1) 46 Total $ 432 $ (32) $ 42 $ 442 ________________________________________________ (1) Economic loss (benefit) development represents the change in net expected loss to be paid (recovered) attributable to the effects of changes in the economic performance of insured transactions, changes in assumptions based on observed market trends, changes in discount rates, accretion of discount and the economic effects of loss mitigation efforts, each net of reinsurance. Economic loss development (benefit) is the principal measure that the Company uses to evaluate the loss experience in its insured portfolio. Expected loss to be paid (recovered) includes all transactions insured by the Company, whether written in insurance or credit derivative form, regardless of the accounting model prescribed under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), and without consideration of unearned premium reserves.

The economic benefit attributable to U.S. RMBS in second quarter 2022 was $39 million, which was mainly attributable to changes in discount rates, improved performance in certain transactions, higher recoveries for secured second lien charged-off loans, and lower initial severity assumptions for first lien U.S. RMBS transactions, partially offset by lower excess spread.

4

The components of income from the investment portfolio are presented in the table below.

Insurance Segment Income from Investment Portfolio (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net investment income $ 66 $ 71 Fair value gains (losses) on trading securities (18) - Equity in earnings (losses) of investees: AssuredIM Funds (33) 37 Other alternative investments (1) 11 Total $ 14 $ 119

The total income from the investment portfolio decreased due primarily to (1) fair value losses from alternative investments, including investments in AssuredIM Funds, (2) fair value losses on trading securities, and (3) lower net investment income on available-for-sale fixed-maturity securities due to lower average balances, which declined as a result of dividends paid by the insurance subsidiaries and liquidity needs associated with the Puerto Rico claim payments in the first quarter of 2022.

Contingent value instruments issued by Puerto Rico and received in the first quarter of 2022 as part of the Puerto Rico resolutions are classified as trading securities with changes in fair value reported in the consolidated statements of operations. Fair value losses on trading securities were $18 million in second quarter 2022.

Equity in earnings of AssuredIM Funds was a loss of $33 million in second quarter 2022 primarily attributable to lower net asset values (NAV) of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) funds and a loss related to dilution from the rebalancing following a final fundraising close for the healthcare fund. Equity in earnings of AssuredIM Funds was a gain of $37 million in second quarter 2021 mainly due to an overall increase in the NAV of the CLO and healthcare funds.

As of June 30, 2022, the Insurance segment had invested $549 million (at fair value) in AssuredIM Funds. Inception to date realized and unrealized gains on AssuredIM Funds as of June 30, 2022 totaled $98 million.

In the Insurance segment, investments in AssuredIM Funds are recorded at NAV, with the change in NAV reported in "equity in earnings (losses) of investees." The AssuredIM Funds include healthcare, CLOs, municipal bond and asset-based funds. Equity in earnings (losses) of investees also includes the Company's proportionate interests in other alternative investments. To the extent that the amounts invested in AssuredIM Funds and other alternative investments increase and available-for-sale fixed-maturity securities decrease, net investment income may decline and mark-to-market volatility may increase.

New Business Production

PVP, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the value of the Insurance segment's new business production and includes upfront premiums and the present value of expected future installments on new business at the time of issuance, for all contracts regardless of form or GAAP accounting model. See "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

5

Insurance Segment New Business Production (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 GWP PVP (1) Gross Par Written (1) GWP PVP (1) Gross Par Written (1) Public finance - U.S. $ 57 $ 57 $ 6,429 $ 29 $ 29 $ 4,716 Public finance - non-U.S. 6 18 207 44 43 961 Structured finance - U.S. 1 - 16 11 9 460 Structured finance - non-U.S. 1 1 43 - - - Total $ 65 $ 76 $ 6,695 $ 84 $ 81 $ 6,137 ________________________________________________ (1) PVP and Gross Par Written in the table above are based on "close date," when the transaction settles.

U.S. public finance GWP and PVP in second quarter 2022 was higher than the comparable GWP and PVP in second quarter 2021, primarily due to an increase in secondary market transactions. The average rating of U.S. public finance par written was A in both second quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021. The Company's direct par written represented 54% of the total U.S. municipal market insured issuance in second quarter 2022, compared with 52% in second quarter 2021, and the Company's penetration of all municipal issuance was 4.8% in second quarter 2022 compared with 4.5% in second quarter 2021. In second quarter 2022, non-U.S. public finance GWP and PVP were primarily attributable to a secondary market guarantee for an institutional investor.

6

Asset Management Segment

Asset Management Segment Results (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Segment revenues Management fees: CLOs (1) $ 12 $ 12 Opportunity funds and liquid strategies 15 5 Wind-down funds - 2 Total management fees 27 19 Performance fees 2 - Other income (1) 2 Total segment revenues 28 21 Segment expenses Employee compensation and benefit expenses 17 15 Other operating expenses (2) 11 9 Total segment expenses 28 24 Segment adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes - (3) Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes - (1) Segment adjusted operating income (loss) $ - $ (2) ________________________________________________ (1) CLO fees are the net management fees that AssuredIM retains after rebating the portion of these fees that pertains to the CLO equity that is held directly by AssuredIM Funds. (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets of $3 million in both second quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021.

Management fees from opportunity funds increased primarily due to higher third-party AUM in healthcare funds. Fees from the wind-down funds decreased as distributions to investors continued. As of June 30, 2022, AUM of the wind-down funds was $0.3 billion, compared with $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, and $0.6 billion as of December 31, 2021.

7

Roll Forward of Assets Under Management (in millions) CLOs Opportunity Funds (1) Liquid Strategies (2) Wind-Down Funds Total AUM, March 31, 2022 $ 14,282 $ 1,874 $ 375 $ 459 $ 16,990 Inflows-third party 1,049 200 21 - 1,270 Inflows-intercompany 50 - 104 - 154 Outflows: Redemptions - - - - - Distributions (22) (39) (125) (140) (326) Total outflows (22) (39) (125) (140) (326) Net flows 1,077 161 - (140) 1,098 Change in value (183) 15 (3) 20 (151) AUM, June 30, 2022 $ 15,176 $ 2,050 $ 372 $ 339 $ 17,937 _______________________________________________ (1) Opportunity funds inflows are primarily related to the healthcare strategy fund. Distributions from opportunity funds include $26 million related to the AssuredIM Funds created prior to the acquisition of BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC. As of June 30, 2022, AUM related to these funds was $114 million. (2) Liquid strategies inflows and outflows relate to the transfer of assets from an existing municipal bond fund to a new municipal relative value fund.

Components of Assets Under Management (1) (in millions) As of June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Funded AUM $ 17,046 $ 16,249 Unfunded AUM 891 741 Fee-earning AUM $ 17,148 $ 16,141 Non-fee earning AUM 789 849 Intercompany AUM Funded AUM (2) $ 1,100 $ 1,124 Unfunded AUM 241 229 _______________________________________________ (1) Please see "Definitions" at the end of this press release. (2) Includes assets managed by AssuredIM under an Investment Management Agreement with its insurance affiliates of $548 million in investment-grade CLO and liquid municipal strategies as of June 30, 2022 and of $564 million as of March 31, 2022.

Corporate Division

The Corporate division primarily consists of interest expense on the debt of Assured Guaranty US Holdings Inc. and Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc., as well as other operating expenses attributed to holding company activities. Adjusted operating loss for the corporate division was $35 million in second quarter 2022 compared with $34 million in second quarter 2021.

8

Other (Effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation)

The effect of consolidating financial guaranty variable interest entities (FG VIEs) and consolidated investment vehicles (CIVs) was a gain of $10 million in second quarter 2022 compared with $4 million in second quarter 2021.

Reconciliation to GAAP

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to AGL to adjusted operating income (loss).

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to AGL to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (in millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Total Per Diluted Share Total Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to AGL $ (47) $ (0.74) $ 98 $ 1.29 Less pre-tax adjustments: Realized gains (losses) on investments (28) (0.43) 4 0.05 Non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value gains (losses) on credit derivatives 6 0.09 (31) (0.40) Fair value gains (losses) on committed capital securities (CCS) 10 0.15 (6) (0.08) Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement of premiums receivable and loss and loss adjustment expense (LAE) reserves (1) (73) (1.14) 5 0.06 Total pre-tax adjustments (85) (1.33) (28) (0.37) Less tax effect on pre-tax adjustments 8 0.13 6 0.07 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 30 $ 0.46 $ 120 $ 1.59 Gain (loss) related to FG VIE and CIV consolidation included in adjusted operating income $ 10 $ 0.15 $ 4 $ 0.05 _______________________________________________ (1) Foreign exchange gains (losses) in both periods primarily relate to remeasurement of premiums receivable and are mainly due to changes in the exchange rate of the pound sterling and euro relative to the U.S. dollar.

Non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value gains on credit derivatives in second quarter 2022 were generated primarily as a result of the increased cost to buy protection on Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC) as the market cost of AGC's credit protection increased during the period, and changes in discount rates. These gains were partially offset by an increase in the credit spread of certain underlying reference obligations. In second quarter 2021, non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value losses on credit derivatives were generated primarily as a result of the tightening of AGC spreads; these losses were partially offset by general price improvements of the underlying collateral. Except for underlying credit impairment, which is recognized as loss expense in the Insurance segment, the fair value adjustments on credit derivatives in the insured portfolio are non-economic adjustments that reverse to zero over the remaining term of that portfolio.

Fair value gains on CCS in second quarter 2022 were primarily due to a significant increase in London Interbank Offered Rate. Fair value losses on CCS in second quarter 2021 were primarily due to a tightening in market spreads during the quarter. Fair value of CCS is heavily affected by, and in part fluctuates with, changes in market interest rates, credit spreads and other market factors and are not expected to result in an economic gain or loss.

9

Common Share Repurchases

Summary of Share Repurchases (in millions, except per share amounts) Amount Number of Shares Average Price Per Share 2022 (January 1 - March 31) $ 155 2.74 $ 56.62 2022 (April 1 - June 30) 151 2.61 58.03 2022 (July 1 - August 3, 2022) 35 0.62 55.89 Total 2022 $ 341 5.97 57.16

From 2013 through August 3, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 138 million common shares at an average price of $32.61, representing approximately 71% of the total shares outstanding at the beginning of the repurchase program in 2013. On August 3, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $250 million of its common shares. Under this and previous authorizations, as of August 3, 2022, the Company was authorized to purchase $365 million of its common shares. These repurchases can be made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

The timing, form and amount of the share repurchases under the program are at the discretion of management and will depend on a variety of factors, including funds available at the parent company, other potential uses for such funds, market conditions, the Company's capital position, legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time. It does not have an expiration date.

10

Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Revenues Net earned premiums $ 82 $ 102 Net investment income 62 68 Asset management fees 21 21 Net realized investment gains (losses) (28) 4 Fair value gains (losses) on credit derivatives 9 (33) Fair value gains (losses) on CCS 10 (6) Fair value gains (losses) on FG VIEs 10 8 Fair value gains (losses) on CIVs 3 21 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on remeasurement (71) 5 Fair value gains (losses) on trading securities (18) - Other income (loss) 10 6 Total revenues 90 196 Expenses Loss and LAE (benefit) (11) (16) Interest expense 20 23 Amortization of DAC 3 4 Employee compensation and benefit expenses 59 54 Other operating expenses 41 40 Total expenses 112 105 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of investees (22) 91 Equity in earnings (losses) of investees - 34 Income (loss) before income taxes (22) 125 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3 23 Net income (loss) (25) 102 Less: Noncontrolling interests 22 4 Net income (loss) attributable to AGL $ (47) $ 98

11

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in millions) As of June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $ 7,396 $ 8,202 Fixed-maturity securities, trading, at fair value 87 - Short-term investments, at fair value 863 1,225 Other invested assets 150 181 Total investments 8,496 9,608 Cash 138 120 Premiums receivable, net of commissions payable 1,235 1,372 DAC 139 131 Salvage and subrogation recoverable 502 801 FG VIEs' assets, at fair value 264 260 Assets of CIVs 5,456 5,271 Goodwill and other intangible assets 169 175 Other assets 561 470 Total assets $ 16,960 $ 18,208 Liabilities Unearned premium reserve $ 3,585 $ 3,716 Loss and LAE reserve 716 869 Long-term debt 1,674 1,673 Credit derivative liabilities, at fair value 148 156 FG VIEs' liabilities, at fair value 282 289 Liabilities of CIVs 4,568 4,436 Other liabilities 419 569 Total liabilities 11,392 11,708 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 21 22 Shareholders' equity Common shares 1 1 Retained earnings 5,672 5,990 Accumulated other comprehensive income (370) 300 Deferred equity compensation 1 1 Total shareholders' equity attributable to AGL 5,304 6,292 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 243 186 Total shareholders' equity 5,547 6,478 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity $ 16,960 $ 18,208 12

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company discloses both (a) financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and (b) financial measures not determined in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures).

Financial measures identified as non-GAAP should not be considered substitutes for GAAP financial measures. The primary limitation of non-GAAP financial measures is the potential lack of comparability to financial measures of other companies, whose definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of the Company.

The Company believes its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides information that is necessary for analysts to calculate their estimates of Assured Guaranty's financial results in their research reports on Assured Guaranty and for investors, analysts and the financial news media to evaluate Assured Guaranty's financial results.

GAAP requires the Company to consolidate entities where it is deemed to be the primary beneficiary which include: •FG VIEs, which the Company does not own and where its exposure is limited to its obligation under the financial guaranty insurance contract, and •CIVs in which certain subsidiaries invest and which are managed by AssuredIM.

The Company discloses the effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation that is embedded in each non-GAAP financial measure, as applicable. The Company believes this information may also be useful to analysts and investors evaluating Assured Guaranty's financial results. In the case of both the consolidated FG VIEs and the CIVs, the economic effect on the Company of each of the consolidated FG VIEs and CIVs is reflected primarily in the results of the Insurance segment.

Management of the Company and AGL's Board of Directors use non-GAAP financial measures further adjusted to remove the effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation (which the Company refers to as its core financial measures), as well as GAAP financial measures and other factors, to evaluate the Company's results of operations, financial condition and progress towards long-term goals. The Company uses core financial measures in its decision-making process for and in its calculation of certain components of management compensation. The financial measures that the Company uses to help determine compensation are: (1) adjusted operating income, further adjusted to remove the effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation; (2) adjusted operating shareholders' equity, further adjusted to remove the effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation; (3) adjusted book value per share, further adjusted to remove the effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation; (4) PVP; and (5) gross third-party assets raised.

Management believes that many investors, analysts and financial news reporters use adjusted operating shareholders' equity and/or adjusted book value, each further adjusted to remove the effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation, as the principal financial measures for valuing AGL's current share price or projected share price and also as the basis of their decision to recommend, buy or sell AGL's common shares. Management also believes that many of the Company's fixed income investors also use adjusted operating shareholders' equity, further adjusted to remove the effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation, to evaluate the Company's capital adequacy.

Adjusted operating income, further adjusted for the effect of FG VIE and CIV consolidation enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's financial results in comparison with the consensus analyst estimates distributed publicly by financial databases.

The following paragraphs define each non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the Company and describe why it is useful. To the extent there is a directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented below.

13

Adjusted Operating Income

Management believes that adjusted operating income is a useful measure because it clarifies the understanding of the operating results of the Company. Adjusted operating income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to AGL, as reported under GAAP, adjusted for the following:

1) Elimination of realized gains (losses) on the Company's investments, except for gains and losses on securities classified as trading. The timing of realized gains and losses, which depends largely on market credit cycles, can vary considerably across periods. The timing of sales is largely subject to the Company's discretion and influenced by market opportunities, as well as the Company's tax and capital profile.

2) Elimination of non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value gains (losses) on credit derivatives that are recognized in net income, which is the amount of unrealized fair value gains (losses) in excess of the present value of the expected estimated economic credit losses, and non-economic payments. Such fair value adjustments are heavily affected by, and in part fluctuate with, changes in market interest rates, the Company's credit spreads, and other market factors and are not expected to result in an economic gain or loss. 3) Elimination of fair value gains (losses) on the Company's CCS that are recognized in net income. Such amounts are affected by changes in market interest rates, the Company's credit spreads, price indications on the Company's publicly traded debt, and other market factors and are not expected to result in an economic gain or loss.

4) Elimination of foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement of net premium receivables and loss and LAE reserves that are recognized in net income. Long-dated receivables and loss and LAE reserves represent the present value of future contractual or expected cash flows. Therefore, the current period's foreign exchange remeasurement gains (losses) are not necessarily indicative of the total foreign exchange gains (losses) that the Company will ultimately recognize. 5) Elimination of the tax effects related to the above adjustments, which are determined by applying the statutory tax rate in each of the jurisdictions that generate these adjustments.

See "Reconciliation to GAAP" above for a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to AGL to adjusted operating income (loss).

Adjusted Operating Shareholders' Equity and Adjusted Book Value

Management believes that adjusted operating shareholders' equity is a useful measure because it excludes the fair value adjustments on investments, credit derivatives and CCS that are not expected to result in economic gain or loss.

Adjusted operating shareholders' equity is defined as shareholders' equity attributable to AGL, as reported under GAAP, adjusted for the following:

1) Elimination of non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value gains (losses) on credit derivatives, which is the amount of unrealized fair value gains (losses) in excess of the present value of the expected estimated economic credit losses, and non-economic payments. Such fair value adjustments are heavily affected by, and in part fluctuate with, changes in market interest rates, credit spreads and other market factors and are not expected to result in an economic gain or loss.

2) Elimination of fair value gains (losses) on the Company's CCS. Such amounts are affected by changes in market interest rates, the Company's credit spreads, price indications on the Company's publicly traded debt, and other market factors and are not expected to result in an economic gain or loss. 14

3) Elimination of unrealized gains (losses) on the Company's investments that are recorded as a component of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). The AOCI component of the fair value adjustment on the investment portfolio is not deemed economic because the Company generally holds these investments to maturity and therefore would not recognize an economic gain or loss.

4) Elimination of the tax effects related to the above adjustments, which are determined by applying the statutory tax rate in each of the jurisdictions that generate these adjustments.

Management uses adjusted book value, further adjusted for FG VIE and CIV consolidation, to measure the intrinsic value of the Company, excluding franchise value. Adjusted book value per share, further adjusted for FG VIE and CIV consolidation (core adjusted book value), is one of the key financial measures used in determining the amount of certain long-term compensation elements to management and employees and used by rating agencies and investors. Management believes that adjusted book value is a useful measure because it enables an evaluation of the Company's in-force premiums and revenues net of expected losses. Adjusted book value is adjusted operating shareholders' equity, as defined above, further adjusted for the following:

1) Elimination of deferred acquisition costs, net. These amounts represent net deferred expenses that have already been paid or accrued and will be expensed in future accounting periods.

2) Addition of the net present value of estimated net future revenue. See below. 3) Addition of the deferred premium revenue on financial guaranty contracts in excess of expected loss to be expensed, net of reinsurance. This amount represents the present value of the expected future net earned premiums, net of the present value of expected losses to be expensed, which are not reflected in GAAP equity.

4) Elimination of the tax effects related to the above adjustments, which are determined by applying the statutory tax rate in each of the jurisdictions that generate these adjustments.

The unearned premiums and revenues included in adjusted book value will be earned in future periods, but actual earnings may differ materially from the estimated amounts used in determining current adjusted book value due to changes in foreign exchange rates, prepayment speeds, terminations, credit defaults and other factors.

15

Reconciliation of GAAP Shareholders' Equity attributable to AGL to Adjusted Operating Shareholders' Equity and ABV (in millions, except per share amounts) As of June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total Per Share Total Per Share Shareholders' equity attributable to AGL $ 5,304 $ 84.89 $ 6,292 93.19 Less pre-tax adjustments: Non-credit impairment-related unrealized fair value gains (losses) on credit derivatives (51) (0.82) (54) (0.80) Fair value gains (losses) on CCS 34 0.55 23 0.34 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment portfolio excluding foreign exchange effect (359) (5.75) 404 5.99 Less taxes 46 0.73 (72) (1.07) Adjusted operating shareholders' equity 5,634 90.18 5,991 88.73 Pre-tax adjustments: Less: DAC 139 2.22 131 1.95 Plus: Net present value of estimated net future revenue 161 2.57 160 2.37 Plus: Net unearned premium reserve on financial guaranty contracts in excess of expected loss to be expensed 3,366 53.89 3,402 50.40 Plus taxes (594) (9.51) (599) (8.88) ABV $ 8,428 $ 134.91 $ 8,823 $ 130.67 Gain (loss) related to FG VIE and CIV consolidation included in: Adjusted operating shareholders' equity $ 26 $ 0.42 $ 32 $ 0.47 ABV 18 0.29 23 0.34 Shares outstanding at the end of the period 62.5 67.5

Net Present Value of Estimated Net Future Revenue

Management believes that this amount is a useful measure because it enables an evaluation of the present value of estimated net future revenue for non-financial guaranty insurance contracts. This amount represents the net present value of estimated future revenue from these contracts (other than credit derivatives with net expected losses), net of reinsurance, ceding commissions and premium taxes.

Future installment premiums are discounted at the approximate average pre-tax book yield of fixed-maturity securities purchased during the prior calendar year, other than loss mitigation securities. The discount rate is recalculated annually and updated as necessary. Net present value of estimated future revenue for an obligation may change from period to period due to a change in the discount rate or due to a change in estimated net future revenue for the obligation, which may change due to changes in foreign exchange rates, prepayment speeds, terminations, credit defaults or other factors that affect par outstanding or the ultimate maturity of an obligation. There is no corresponding GAAP financial measure.

PVP or Present Value of New Business Production

Management believes that PVP is a useful measure because it enables the evaluation of the value of new business production in the Insurance segment by taking into account the value of estimated future installment premiums on all new contracts underwritten in a reporting period as well as additional installment premiums and fees on existing contracts (which may result from supplements or fees or from the issuer not calling an insured obligation the 16

Company projected would be called), regardless of form, which management believes GAAP gross written premiums and changes in fair value of credit derivatives do not adequately measure. PVP in respect of contracts written in a specified period is defined as gross upfront and installment premiums received and the present value of gross estimated future installment premiums.

Future installment premiums are discounted at the approximate average pre-tax book yield of fixed-maturity securities purchased during the prior calendar year, other than certain fixed-maturity securities such as loss mitigation securities. The discount rate is recalculated annually and updated as necessary. Under GAAP, financial guaranty installment premiums are discounted at a risk-free rate. Additionally, under GAAP, management records future installment premiums on financial guaranty insurance contracts covering non-homogeneous pools of assets based on the contractual term of the transaction, whereas for PVP purposes, management records an estimate of the future installment premiums the Company expects to receive, which may be based upon a shorter period of time than the contractual term of the transaction.

Actual installment premiums may differ from those estimated in the Company's PVP calculation due to factors including, but not limited to, changes in foreign exchange rates, prepayment speeds, terminations, credit defaults, or other factors that affect par outstanding or the ultimate maturity of an obligation.

Reconciliation of GWP to PVP (1) (in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Public Finance Structured Finance U.S. Non - U.S. U.S. Non - U.S. Total GWP $ 57 $ 6 $ 1 $ 1 $ 65 Less: Installment GWPand other GAAP adjustments(1) - 6 1 1 8 Upfront GWP 57 - - - 57 Plus: Installment premiums and other(2) - 18 - 1 19 PVP $ 57 $ 18 $ - $ 1 $ 76

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Public Finance Structured Finance U.S. Non - U.S. U.S. Non - U.S. Total GWP $ 29 $ 44 $ 11 $ - $ 84 Less: Installment GWPand other GAAP adjustments(1) - 24 11 - 35 Upfront GWP 29 20 - - 49 Plus: Installment premiums and other(2) - 23 9 - 32 PVP $ 29 $ 43 $ 9 $ - $ 81 ________________________________________________ (1) This includes the present value of new business on installment policies discounted at the prescribed GAAP discount rates, GWP adjustments on existing installment policies due to changes in assumptions and other GAAP adjustments. (2) This includes the present value of future premiums and fees on new business paid in installments discounted at the approximate average pre-tax book yield of fixed-maturity securities purchased during the prior calendar year, other than certain fixed-maturities such as loss mitigation securities.

17

AUM Definitions

The Company uses AUM as a metric to measure progress in its Asset Management segment. Management fee revenue is based on a variety of factors and is not perfectly correlated with AUM. However, the Company believes that AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of the Company's asset management business. The Company uses measures of its AUM in its decision-making process and uses a measure of change in AUM in its calculation of certain components of management compensation. Investors also use AUM to evaluate companies that participate in the asset management business. AUM refers to the assets managed, advised or serviced by the Asset Management segment and equals the sum of the following:

•the amount of aggregate collateral balance and principal cash of AssuredIM's CLOs, including CLO Equity that may be held by AssuredIM Funds. This also includes CLO assets managed by BlueMountain Fuji Management, LLC (BM Fuji), which was sold to a third party in second quarter 2021. AssuredIM is not the investment manager of BM Fuji-advised CLOs, but following the sale, AssuredIM sub-advises and continues to provide personnel and other services to BM Fuji associated with the management of BM Fuji-advised CLOs pursuant to a sub-advisory agreement and a personnel and services agreement, consistent with past practices; and

•the net asset value of all funds and accounts other than CLOs, plus any unfunded commitments. Changes in NAV attributable to movements in fund value of certain private equity funds are reported on a quarter lag.

The Company's calculation of AUM may differ from the calculation employed by other investment managers and, as a result, this measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other investment managers. The calculation also differs from the manner in which AssuredIM affiliates registered with the SEC report "Regulatory Assets Under Management" on Form ADV and Form PF in various ways.

The Company also uses several other measurements of AUM to understand and measure its AUM in more detail and for various purposes, including its relative position in the market and its income and income potential:

"Third-party AUM" refers to the assets AssuredIM manages or advises on behalf of third-party investors. This includes current and former employee investments in AssuredIM Funds. For CLOs, this also includes CLO Equity that may be held by AssuredIM Funds.

"Intercompany AUM" refers to the assets AssuredIM manages or advises on behalf of the Company. This includes investments from affiliates of Assured Guaranty along with general partners' investments of AssuredIM (or its affiliates) into the AssuredIM Funds.

"Funded AUM" refers to assets that have been deployed or invested into the funds or CLOs.

"Unfunded AUM" refers to unfunded capital commitments from closed-end funds and CLO warehouse funds.

"Fee earning AUM" refers to assets where AssuredIM collects fees and has elected not to waive or rebate fees to investors.

"Non-fee earning AUM" refers to assets where AssuredIM does not collect fees or has elected to waive or rebate fees to investors. AssuredIM reserves the right to waive some or all fees for certain investors, including investors affiliated with AssuredIM and/or the Company. Further, to the extent that the Company's wind-down and/or opportunity funds are invested in AssuredIM managed CLOs, AssuredIM may rebate any management fees and/or performance fees earned from the CLOs to the extent such fees are attributable to the wind-down and opportunity funds' holdings of CLOs also managed by AssuredIM.

18

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com. 19

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. For example, Assured Guaranty's calculations of ABV, PVP, net present value of estimated future installment premiums in force and total estimated net future premium earnings and statements regarding its capital position and demand for its insurance and other forward-looking statements could be affected by changes in inflation, interest rates, the world's credit markets or segments thereof, credit spreads or general economic conditions; consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, including economic sanctions, volatility in energy prices, and the potential for increased cyberattacks; the development, course and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental and private actions taken in response, the effectiveness, acceptance and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, and the global consequences of the pandemic and such actions, including their impact on the factors listed in this section; developments in the world's financial and capital markets that adversely affect insured obligors' repayment rates, Assured Guaranty's insurance loss or recovery experience, investments of Assured Guaranty or assets it manages; reduction in the amount of available insurance opportunities and/or in the demand for Assured Guaranty's insurance; the loss of investors in Assured Guaranty's asset management strategies or the failure to attract new investors to Assured Guaranty's asset management business; the possibility that budget or pension shortfalls or other factors will result in credit losses or impairments on obligations of state, territorial and local governments and their related authorities and public corporations that Assured Guaranty insures or reinsures; insured losses in excess of those expected by Assured Guaranty or the failure of Assured Guaranty to realize loss recoveries that are assumed in its expected loss estimates for insurance exposures including as a result of the failure to resolve Assured Guaranty's exposures to Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico or the Commonwealth) in a manner substantially consistent with the support agreements signed to date; increased competition, including from new entrants into the financial guaranty industry; poor performance of Assured Guaranty's asset management strategies compared to the performance of the asset management strategies of Assured Guaranty's competitors; the possibility that investments made by Assured Guaranty for its investment portfolio, including alternative investments and investments it manages, do not result in the benefits anticipated or subject Assured Guaranty to reduced liquidity at a time it requires liquidity, or to unanticipated consequences; the impact of market volatility on the mark-to-market of Assured Guaranty's assets and liabilities subject to mark-to-market, including certain of its investments, most of its financial guaranty contracts written in credit default swap form, and certain consolidated variable interest entities; rating agency action, including a ratings downgrade, a change in outlook, the placement of ratings on watch for downgrade, or a change in rating criteria, at any time, of AGL or any of its insurance subsidiaries, and/or of any securities AGL or any of its subsidiaries have issued, and/or of transactions that AGL's insurance subsidiaries have insured; the inability of Assured Guaranty to access external sources of capital on acceptable terms; changes in applicable accounting policies or practices; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including insurance, bankruptcy and tax laws, or other governmental actions; the possibility that acquisitions made by Assured Guaranty, including its acquisition of BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC (now known as Assured Investment Management LLC) and its associated entities, do not result in the benefits anticipated or subject Assured Guaranty to unanticipated consequences; difficulties with the execution of Assured Guaranty's business strategy; loss of key personnel; the effects of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; natural or man-made catastrophes or pandemics; other risk factors identified in AGL's filings with the SEC; other risks and uncertainties that have not been identified at this time; and management's response to these factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of August 3, 2022, and Assured Guaranty undertakes no obligation to update publicly or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. 20

