Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Assured Guaranty Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGO   BMG0585R1060

ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.

(AGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assured Guaranty : Sells $400 Million of 30-Year 3.6% Senior Notes

08/27/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proceeds Will Be Used to Redeem Higher-Coupon Debt Securities

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) announced that, on August 20, 2021, its subsidiary, Assured Guaranty US Holdings Inc. (AGUS), issued $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.600% Senior Notes due 2051. The notes are guaranteed by Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL and, together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty). On September 27, 2021, AGL’s subsidiaries will redeem $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding debt securities, as follows:

  • Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc. (AGMH) will redeem all $100,000,000 outstanding principal amount of its 5.60% Notes due July 15, 2103 (CUSIP 04623A403) (NYSE Trading Symbol: AGO PRF) (the AGMH Notes due 2103).
  • AGMH will redeem all remaining $130,000,000 of its 6.25% Notes due November 1, 2102 (CUSIP 04623A304) (NYSE Trading Symbol: AGO PRE) (the AGMH Notes due 2102 and, together with the AGMH Notes due 2103, the AGMH Securities).
  • AGUS will redeem $170,000,000 of the outstanding principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due July 1, 2024 (CUSIP 04621WAC4) (NYSE Trading Symbol: AGO 24) (the AGUS Notes due 2024 and, together with the AGMH Securities, the Securities). After giving effect to the partial redemption, $330,000,000 principal amount of the AGUS Notes due 2024 will remain outstanding.

The redemption price for the AGMH Securities to be redeemed will be 100% of the principal amount of the Securities. The redemption price for the AGUS Notes due 2024 to be redeemed will be the greater of 1) 100% of the principal amount of the AGUS Notes due 2024 to be redeemed or 2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal of and interest on the AGUS Notes due 2024 to be redeemed, from the redemption date to the maturity date, discounted to the date of redemption on a semi-annual basis at a discount rate equal to the applicable treasury rate plus 40 basis points. In addition, the redemption price for the Securities to be redeemed will include accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date of September 27, 2021. On and after the redemption date, interest will cease to accrue on the AGMH Securities and on the portion of the AGUS Notes due 2024 selected for redemption.

Payment of the redemption price for the Securities will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. U.S. Bank National Association is the trustee and paying agent for the AGMH Securities. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and paying agent for the AGUS Notes due 2024. A notice of redemption will be issued to The Depository Trust Company. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution that holds Securities on their behalf.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption nor does it constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets, and also provides asset management services.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.
04:32pASSURED GUARANTY : Sells $400 Million of 30-Year 3.6% Senior Notes
BU
08/20ASSURED GUARANTY : Underwriting Agreement, dated August 17, 2021, by and among A..
PU
08/17ASSURED GUARANTY : Wraps £113 Million Guaranteed Financing for Student Accommoda..
BU
08/17ASSURED GUARANTY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06ASSURED GUARANTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/06Tranche Update on Assured Guaranty Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ja..
CI
08/05ASSURED GUARANTY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
08/05ASSURED GUARANTY : Earnings Flash (AGO) ASSURED GUARANTY Reports Q2 EPS $1.59, v..
MT
08/05ASSURED GUARANTY LTD. : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 881 M - -
Net income 2021 219 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 3 633 M 3 633 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 49,80 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominic John Frederico Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Robert Adam Bailenson Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Lopes Borges Chairman
Kirk Edmunds Chief Information Officer
Chris Gibbons Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.60.02%3 633
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.42.68%46 198
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.92%40 278
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.96%39 911
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.53%33 428
SAMPO OYJ26.90%28 653