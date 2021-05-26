Assured Guaranty : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)

Other Events.
On May 19, 2021, Assured Guaranty US Holdings Inc. agreed to sell in a public offering $500,000,000 million of 3.150% Senior Notes due 2031. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Assured Guaranty Ltd.
Attached as Exhibit 1.1 is a copy of the underwriting agreement relating to such public offering. Attached as Exhibit 4.1 is the form of the Officer's Certificate related to 3.150% Senior Notes due 2031, containing Form of 3.150% Senior Notes due 2031 as Exhibit A. Attached as Exhibits 5.1 and 5.2 are certain opinions related to the notes and the guarantee.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
