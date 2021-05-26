Log in
    AGO   BMG0585R1060

ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.

(AGO)
Assured Guaranty : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)

05/26/2021 | 09:23am EDT
Other Events.

On May 19, 2021, Assured Guaranty US Holdings Inc. agreed to sell in a public offering $500,000,000 million of 3.150% Senior Notes due 2031. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Assured Guaranty Ltd.

Attached as Exhibit 1.1 is a copy of the underwriting agreement relating to such public offering. Attached as Exhibit 4.1 is the form of the Officer's Certificate related to 3.150% Senior Notes due 2031, containing Form of 3.150% Senior Notes due 2031 as Exhibit A. Attached as Exhibits 5.1 and 5.2 are certain opinions related to the notes and the guarantee.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits




Assured Guaranty Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 13:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.
09:23aASSURED GUARANTY  : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)
09:21aASSURED GUARANTY LTD  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
05/24ASSURED GUARANTY  : Wraps Fifth Guaranteed Solar Bond Transaction in Spain
05/20ASSURED GUARANTY  : Unit Prices Senior Note Offering
05/20ASSURED GUARANTY  : Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
05/19ASSURED GUARANTY LTD  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
05/18ASSURED GUARANTY  : UBS Adjusts Assured Guaranty's PT to $56 From $44, Citing Q1..
05/18ASSURED GUARANTY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
05/07ASSURED GUARANTY LTD  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
05/07ASSURED GUARANTY  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 890 M - -
Net income 2021 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 3 451 M 3 451 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 52,00 $
Last Close Price 45,80 $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominic John Frederico Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Robert Adam Bailenson Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Lopes Borges Chairman
Kirk Edmunds Chief Information Officer
Chris Gibbons Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.45.44%3 451
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC34.18%43 594
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION22.94%40 456
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.08%39 367
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.90%33 462
SAMPO OYJ13.88%26 755