Assystem : Acquires RELSAFE PRA Consulting, an Internationally Reputed Nuclear Safety Consultancy

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
12 December 2022

Assystem, the multi-national organization headquartered in France and leading in nuclear engineering, digital solutions and project management services, has wholly acquired India-based RELSAFE PRA Consulting Private Limited, a provider of niche services in Safety Assessment domain globally to a highly regulated nuclear energy sector.

With this acquisition, RELSAFE will augment and strengthen Assystem's global nuclear risk and safety management team, bringing along specialised technical expertise and new international collaborations. The acquisition reinforces Assystem's vision to accelerate the energy transition in the world by contributing to the expansion of nuclear power.

RELSAFE provides technical consulting services in Safety, Risk and Reliability Analyses to nuclear utilities (operating fleets and new builds), regulatory authorities and EPCs, predominantly in Europe & Asia. With a team of 20 highly spirited engineers, the company has diverse project experience in the areas of Probabilistic Safety Assessment, Deterministic Safety Assessment, Reliability /Availability Analysis, Quantitative Risk Assessment and Equipment Safety Classification.

This acquisition will complement the services of Corporate Risk Associates (CRA), a UK-based Risk and Safety Consultancy, which was acquired by Assystem in 2020.

Stéphane Aubarbier, Assystem's Chief Operating Officer said: "RELSAFE is an excellent addition to the Assystem Group. Their knowledge of nuclear safety will be invaluable in supporting future developments in this sector both in India and across the world."

Mrs Devi Kompella, the Founder & CEO of RELSAFE said: "We are honoured with Assystem's move to acquire RELSAFE, trusting our team's capabilities and potential. Picturing the current global energy paradigm, nuclear energy is an inevitable, reliable, sustainable, and low carbon energy source to achieve carbon neutrality. Safety assessments, as mandated by regulatory authorities, are imperative for demonstrating the safe operation of nuclear power plants and to support risk-informed decision making. We strongly perceive that teaming up with Assystem, a leading nuclear engineering firm, will not only create a conducive platform to support advances in nuclear safety but also generate exciting opportunities for diversification and expansion of our service portfolio. This new journey with Assystem is going to be fruitful and rewarding as our ambitions and ideologies are well synchronised. We assure to make diligent efforts to keep up Assystem's values, vision and mission."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Assystem SA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
