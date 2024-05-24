Combined General Meeting of 24 May 2024

Voting results and dividend for financial year 2023

Paris-La Défense, on 24 May 2024, 6.00 p.m (CET) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY), confirms that its Combined General Meeting was held today, at the Centre de conférences Etoile Saint Honoré located at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO.

The quorum was 83.25% and the General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to vote except for the fourth one (Approval of related-party agreements).

In particular, the General Meeting:

approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31 st , 2023,

, 2023, also decided the payment of a dividend of €12.50 per share for the 2023 financial year (including interim dividend of €7.0 per share paid on 5 April 2024), which remainder will be paid with the following schedule: 10 July 2024: ex-date, 11 July 2024 (after-market closure): record date, 12 July 2024: payment date,

and following a proposal from a shareholder, approved an amendment to the fifteenth resolution authorizing the Company to buy back its shares. The maximum purchase price per share was raised to €80 (from €65 initially), the rest of the resolution remains unchanged.

The results of votes are available on the Company’s website (www.assystem.com).

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,500 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

