ASSYSTEM : Invest Securities downgrades its opinion
In addition, the consultancy believes that "short-term momentum is less favorable, particularly with regard to Expleo, whose sale is more complicated than expected, both in terms of price and timing".
Despite a forthcoming dividend payout and strong visibility on 2024 targets, he believes that the potential for short-term outperformance is now more limited, even if the medium-to-long-term outlook for the nuclear sector remains particularly favorable.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction