ASSYSTEM : Invest Securities downgrades its opinion

March 15, 2024 at 04:23 am EDT Share

Although the share price has risen by 50% since the end of October, Invest Securities has downgraded its opinion on Assystem from 'buy' to 'neutral', as it can no longer justify sufficient potential in relation to its adjusted price target of 58 to 59 euros.



In addition, the consultancy believes that "short-term momentum is less favorable, particularly with regard to Expleo, whose sale is more complicated than expected, both in terms of price and timing".



Despite a forthcoming dividend payout and strong visibility on 2024 targets, he believes that the potential for short-term outperformance is now more limited, even if the medium-to-long-term outlook for the nuclear sector remains particularly favorable.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.