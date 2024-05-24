QUORUM

Company

ASSYSTEM

Type of Meeting

Combined

Meeting Date 05/24/2024

Capital

15 668 216 EUR

Total of shares

14 848 206

Legal quorum

25 %

( 3 712 052 shares )

83,253 %

Accounting for : 12 361 648 shares

684 Participating shareholders

Participating shareholders

Shares

Voting rights

Attendees

15

116 278

140 922

Proxies

1

1 276

1 276

Proxy to Chairman

380

73 851

112 623

Vote by post

288

12 170 243

21 268 023

TOTAL

684

12 361 648

21 522 844

05/24/2024 10:41:49

Disclaimer

Assystem SA published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.