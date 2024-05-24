QUORUM
Company
ASSYSTEM
Type of Meeting
Combined
Meeting Date 05/24/2024
Capital
15 668 216 EUR
Total of shares
14 848 206
Legal quorum
25 %
( 3 712 052 shares )
83,253 %
Accounting for : 12 361 648 shares
684 Participating shareholders
Participating shareholders
Shares
Voting rights
Attendees
15
116 278
140 922
Proxies
1
1 276
1 276
Proxy to Chairman
380
73 851
112 623
Vote by post
288
12 170 243
21 268 023
TOTAL
684
12 361 648
21 522 844
05/24/2024 10:41:49
