ASSYSTEM : Stifel lowers its target price for the stock

Stifel maintains its buy rating on Assystem shares, with a price target lowered from €65 to €60.



'President Macron's announcement of the dissolution of the French National Assembly and the publication of the political project of the French left-wing coalition have erased much of the share price appreciation since its Q1-24 trading update', analyzes the broker.



Stifel reports that polls currently indicate that a strong majority in favor of nuclear power could emerge.



We believe that the end of uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the elections could be an initial positive catalyst. In addition, the next key earnings dates should demonstrate a recovery in operating margin, leading to sustained EBIT growth in the first half and over the full 2024 financial year', concludes the analyst.





