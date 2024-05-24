ASSYSTEM COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 05/24/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
1
1
Carried
21 521 005
> 99,99 %
130
< 0,01 %
1 709
21 521 135
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
2
2
Carried
21 521 005
> 99,99 %
130
< 0,01 %
1 709
21 521 135
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Appropriation of profit for the year ended 31 December 2023 and approval of a dividend payment
3
3
Carried
21 323 498
99,08 %
198 764
0,92 %
582
21 522 262
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Approval of regulated relatedparty agreements
4
4
Rejected
1 088 516
33,18 %
2 192 241
66,82 %
90 001
3 280 757
3 285 605
20,969 %
18 152 086
0
83,253 %
Ratification of the appointment of MC Conseil as an Observer on the Board of Directors
5
5
Carried
19 220 316
89,41 %
2 276 999
10,59 %
25 529
21 497 315
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Appointment of a statutory auditor tasked with certifying the Company's disclosures related to sustainability
6
6
Carried
21 448 676
99,68 %
69 930
0,32 %
4 238
21 518 606
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Page 1 sur 6
05/24/2024 11:56:05
ASSYSTEM COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 05/24/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Approval of the adjustment to the Deputy CEO's compensation policy for 2023
7
7
Carried
19 509 615
90,65 %
2 011 936
9,35 %
1 293
21 521 551
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Approval of the information disclosed in accordance with paragraph I of Article L. 22109 of the French Commercial Code relating to the compensation of each corporate officer
8
8
Carried
19 513 680
90,67 %
2 008 006
9,33 %
1 158
21 521 686
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Approval of the compensation and benefits paid during, or allocated for, the year ended 31 December 2023 to the Chairman & CEO, Dominique Louis
9
9
Carried
19 512 849
90,67 %
2 008 649
9,33 %
1 346
21 521 498
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Approval of the compensation and benefits paid during, or allocated for, the year ended 31 December 2023 to the Deputy CEO, Stéphane Aubarbier
10
10
Carried
19 512 774
90,67 %
2 008 614
9,33 %
1 456
21 521 388
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Approval of the overall compensation policy for the Company's corporate officers
11
11
Carried
19 509 674
90,65 %
2 011 809
9,35 %
1 361
21 521 483
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman & CEO
12
12
Carried
19 512 412
90,67 %
2 008 589
9,33 %
1 843
21 521 001
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Page 2 sur 6
05/24/2024 11:56:05
ASSYSTEM COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 05/24/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Approval of the compensation policy for the Deputy CEO(s)
13
13
Carried
19 690 883
91,50 %
1 830 228
8,50 %
1 733
21 521 111
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Approval of the compensation policy for the nonexecutive directors
14
14
Carried
21 518 427
99,99 %
2 747
0,01 %
1 670
21 521 174
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to carry out a share buyback programme
15
15
Carried
20 270 940
94,19 %
1 251 331
5,81 %
573
21 522 271
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Page 3 sur 6
05/24/2024 11:56:05
ASSYSTEM COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 05/24/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Extraordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to reduce the Company's capital by cancelling shares purchased under the share buyback programme
16
16
Carried
21 520 501
> 99,99 %
1 523
< 0,01 %
820
21 522 024
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital - on an immediate or deferred basis - by a maximum aggregate nominal amount of €10,000,000 by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities carrying rights to shares, with preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders
17
17
Carried
18 635 683
86,59 %
2 886 431
13,41 %
730
21 522 114
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by a maximum aggregate nominal amount of €3,000,000 by issuing ordinary shares, without preemptive subscription rights, through a public offer (excluding private placements as defined in § 1 of Article L. 4112 of the French Monetary and Financial Code)
18
18
Carried
18 455 907
85,76 %
3 065 750
14,24 %
1 187
21 521 657
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by a maximum aggregate nominal amount of €1,500,000 by issuing ordinary shares, without preemptive subscription rights, through a private placement, as defined in § 1 of Article L. 4112 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
19
19
Carried
18 484 983
85,89 %
3 037 055
14,11 %
806
21 522 038
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to set the issue price for issues of shares carried out without preemptive subscription rights, subject to a ceiling of 10% of the Company's capital and the ceilings set at the Annual General Meeting
20
20
Carried
18 532 057
86,11 %
2 990 175
13,89 %
612
21 522 232
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the amount of issues of ordinary shares carried out with or without preemptive subscription rights pursuant to the seventeenth to nineteenth resolutions
21
21
Carried
19 101 199
88,75 %
2 420 853
11,25 %
792
21 522 052
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Page 4 sur 6
05/24/2024 11:56:05
ASSYSTEM COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 05/24/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Extraordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Blanket ceilings for the authorisations granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital
22
22
Carried
21 029 891
97,72 %
491 640
2,28 %
1 313
21 521 531
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by a maximum nominal amount of €15,000,000 by capitalising share premiums, reserves, profit or other eligible items
23
23
Carried
21 503 056
99,91 %
18 878
0,09 %
910
21 521 934
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to award new or existing shares free of consideration, without preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders
24
24
Carried
18 671 976
86,76 %
2 850 025
13,24 %
843
21 522 001
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to issue stock warrants (BSAAR and/or BSA) to employees and/or executive officers of the Company and its subsidiaries, without preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders
25
25
Carried
18 757 000
87,15 %
2 765 007
12,85 %
837
21 522 007
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Blanket ceiling for issues carried out pursuant to the twentyfourth resolution (awards of free shares) and twentyfifth resolution (issues of "BSA" and/or "BSAAR" stock warrants)
26
26
Carried
21 498 520
99,89 %
23 162
0,11 %
1 162
21 521 682
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to award stock options to employees and/or executive officers of the Company and its subsidiaries, without preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders
27
27
Carried
18 677 108
86,78 %
2 844 918
13,22 %
818
21 522 026
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Page 5 sur 6
05/24/2024 11:56:05
ASSYSTEM COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY 05/24/2024
VOTE RESULTS
Extraordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote withhold
Percentage
Shares
of the share
capital
Excluded voting
Nb Resolution Result
Total votes
represented by the
Null voting rights
Quorum
represented
rights
votes cast
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
%
by the votes
cast
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by issuing shares and/or securities carrying rights to the Company's shares to employees who are members of a company or Group employee
savings plan
28
28
Carried
21 501 408
99,90 %
20 526
0,10 %
910
21 521 934
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Powers to carry out formalities
29
29
Carried
21 520 770
> 99,99 %
1 135
< 0,01 %
939
21 521 905
12 361 648
78,896 %
0
0
83,253 %
Page 6 sur 6
05/24/2024 11:56:05
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Assystem SA published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 17:33:10 UTC.