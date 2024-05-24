ASSYSTEM ­ COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY ­ 05/24/2024

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Vote withhold

Percentage

Shares

of the share

capital

Excluded voting

Nb Resolution Result

Total votes

represented by the

Null voting rights

Quorum

represented

rights

votes cast

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

by the votes

cast

Approval of the parent company financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

1

1

Carried

21 521 005

> 99,99 %

130

< 0,01 %

1 709

­

21 521 135

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

2

2

Carried

21 521 005

> 99,99 %

130

< 0,01 %

1 709

­

21 521 135

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Appropriation of profit for the year ended 31 December 2023 and approval of a dividend payment

3

3

Carried

21 323 498

99,08 %

198 764

0,92 %

582

­

21 522 262

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of regulated related­party agreements

4

4

Rejected

1 088 516

33,18 %

2 192 241

66,82 %

90 001

­

3 280 757

3 285 605

20,969 %

18 152 086

0

83,253 %

Ratification of the appointment of MC Conseil as an Observer on the Board of Directors

5

5

Carried

19 220 316

89,41 %

2 276 999

10,59 %

25 529

­

21 497 315

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Appointment of a statutory auditor tasked with certifying the Company's disclosures related to sustainability

6

6

Carried

21 448 676

99,68 %

69 930

0,32 %

4 238

­

21 518 606

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of the adjustment to the Deputy CEO's compensation policy for 2023

7

7

Carried

19 509 615

90,65 %

2 011 936

9,35 %

1 293

­

21 521 551

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of the information disclosed in accordance with paragraph I of Article L. 22­10­9 of the French Commercial Code relating to the compensation of each corporate officer

8

8

Carried

19 513 680

90,67 %

2 008 006

9,33 %

1 158

­

21 521 686

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of the compensation and benefits paid during, or allocated for, the year ended 31 December 2023 to the Chairman & CEO, Dominique Louis

9

9

Carried

19 512 849

90,67 %

2 008 649

9,33 %

1 346

­

21 521 498

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of the compensation and benefits paid during, or allocated for, the year ended 31 December 2023 to the Deputy CEO, Stéphane Aubarbier

10

10

Carried

19 512 774

90,67 %

2 008 614

9,33 %

1 456

­

21 521 388

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of the overall compensation policy for the Company's corporate officers

11

11

Carried

19 509 674

90,65 %

2 011 809

9,35 %

1 361

­

21 521 483

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman & CEO

12

12

Carried

19 512 412

90,67 %

2 008 589

9,33 %

1 843

­

21 521 001

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of the compensation policy for the Deputy CEO(s)

13

13

Carried

19 690 883

91,50 %

1 830 228

8,50 %

1 733

­

21 521 111

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Approval of the compensation policy for the non­executive directors

14

14

Carried

21 518 427

99,99 %

2 747

0,01 %

1 670

­

21 521 174

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to carry out a share buyback programme

15

15

Carried

20 270 940

94,19 %

1 251 331

5,81 %

573

­

21 522 271

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to reduce the Company's capital by cancelling shares purchased under the share buyback programme

16

16

Carried

21 520 501

> 99,99 %

1 523

< 0,01 %

820

­

21 522 024

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital - on an immediate or deferred basis - by a maximum aggregate nominal amount of €10,000,000 by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities carrying rights to shares, with pre­emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders

17

17

Carried

18 635 683

86,59 %

2 886 431

13,41 %

730

­

21 522 114

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by a maximum aggregate nominal amount of €3,000,000 by issuing ordinary shares, without pre­emptive subscription rights, through a public offer (excluding private placements as defined in § 1 of Article L. 411­2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code)

18

18

Carried

18 455 907

85,76 %

3 065 750

14,24 %

1 187

­

21 521 657

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by a maximum aggregate nominal amount of €1,500,000 by issuing ordinary shares, without pre­emptive subscription rights, through a private placement, as defined in § 1 of Article L. 411­2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code

19

19

Carried

18 484 983

85,89 %

3 037 055

14,11 %

806

­

21 522 038

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to set the issue price for issues of shares carried out without pre­emptive subscription rights, subject to a ceiling of 10% of the Company's capital and the ceilings set at the Annual General Meeting

20

20

Carried

18 532 057

86,11 %

2 990 175

13,89 %

612

­

21 522 232

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the amount of issues of ordinary shares carried out with or without pre­emptive subscription rights pursuant to the seventeenth to nineteenth resolutions

21

21

Carried

19 101 199

88,75 %

2 420 853

11,25 %

792

­

21 522 052

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Blanket ceilings for the authorisations granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital

22

22

Carried

21 029 891

97,72 %

491 640

2,28 %

1 313

­

21 521 531

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by a maximum nominal amount of €15,000,000 by capitalising share premiums, reserves, profit or other eligible items

23

23

Carried

21 503 056

99,91 %

18 878

0,09 %

910

­

21 521 934

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to award new or existing shares free of consideration, without pre­emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders

24

24

Carried

18 671 976

86,76 %

2 850 025

13,24 %

843

­

21 522 001

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to issue stock warrants (BSAAR and/or BSA) to employees and/or executive officers of the Company and its subsidiaries, without pre­emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders

25

25

Carried

18 757 000

87,15 %

2 765 007

12,85 %

837

­

21 522 007

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Blanket ceiling for issues carried out pursuant to the twenty­fourth resolution (awards of free shares) and twenty­fifth resolution (issues of "BSA" and/or "BSAAR" stock warrants)

26

26

Carried

21 498 520

99,89 %

23 162

0,11 %

1 162

­

21 521 682

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to award stock options to employees and/or executive officers of the Company and its subsidiaries, without pre­emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders

27

27

Carried

18 677 108

86,78 %

2 844 918

13,22 %

818

­

21 522 026

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by issuing shares and/or securities carrying rights to the Company's shares to employees who are members of a company or Group employee

savings plan

28

28

Carried

21 501 408

99,90 %

20 526

0,10 %

910

­

21 521 934

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Powers to carry out formalities

29

29

Carried

21 520 770

> 99,99 %

1 135

< 0,01 %

939

­

21 521 905

12 361 648

78,896 %

0

0

83,253 %

Assystem SA published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.