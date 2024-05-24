ASSYSTEM ­ COMBINED GENERAL ASSEMBLY ­ 05/24/2024

VOTE RESULTS

Extraordinary Resolutions

For Against Vote withhold Percentage Shares of the share capital Excluded voting Nb Resolution Result Total votes represented by the Null voting rights Quorum represented rights votes cast Votes % Votes % Votes % by the votes cast

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to reduce the Company's capital by cancelling shares purchased under the share buyback programme

16 16 Carried 21 520 501 > 99,99 % 1 523 < 0,01 % 820 ­ 21 522 024 12 361 648 78,896 % 0 0 83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital - on an immediate or deferred basis - by a maximum aggregate nominal amount of €10,000,000 by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities carrying rights to shares, with pre­emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders

17 17 Carried 18 635 683 86,59 % 2 886 431 13,41 % 730 ­ 21 522 114 12 361 648 78,896 % 0 0 83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by a maximum aggregate nominal amount of €3,000,000 by issuing ordinary shares, without pre­emptive subscription rights, through a public offer (excluding private placements as defined in § 1 of Article L. 411­2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code)

18 18 Carried 18 455 907 85,76 % 3 065 750 14,24 % 1 187 ­ 21 521 657 12 361 648 78,896 % 0 0 83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the Company's capital by a maximum aggregate nominal amount of €1,500,000 by issuing ordinary shares, without pre­emptive subscription rights, through a private placement, as defined in § 1 of Article L. 411­2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code

19 19 Carried 18 484 983 85,89 % 3 037 055 14,11 % 806 ­ 21 522 038 12 361 648 78,896 % 0 0 83,253 %

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to set the issue price for issues of shares carried out without pre­emptive subscription rights, subject to a ceiling of 10% of the Company's capital and the ceilings set at the Annual General Meeting