Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 60 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle. Assystem's 8,000 experts in its 13 countries of operation are supporting energy transition. Assystem is currently one of the top 3 nuclear engineering companies in the world. Net sales break down by market between nuclear sector (73%) and others (27%; transport, energy, non-nuclear complex infrastructure, etc.). Nes sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (62.3%), the United Kingdom (20.6%) and other (17.1%).