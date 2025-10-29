Assystem has posted revenue growth of 9.4% to €157.7m for Q3 2025, including +6.8% organic growth, +4.8% from scope effects and -2.2% from FX fluctuations.
Over the first nine months of the financial year, the engineering firm recorded revenue of €484.2m, representing total growth of 8.7% (including +5.4% organic growth), with nuclear activities accounting for 76% of the cumulative total for the period.
Business in France generated revenue of €284.8m, up 2.1% on an organic basis, while international business generated €199.3m, up 19.7% (including 10.9% organic growth).
Assystem is maintaining its targets for FY 2025, namely revenue growth of around +5% LFL and at constant exchange rates, with a stable operating margin.
Published on 10/29/2025 at 02:41 am EDT
