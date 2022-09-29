Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Assystem
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASY   FR0000074148

ASSYSTEM

(ASY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:02 2022-09-29 am EDT
37.50 EUR   -0.79%
06:04aAssystem : launch Switch On to accelerate the energy transition
PU
09/14Assystem : First-half 2022 results
GL
09/14Assystem S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assystem : launch Switch On to accelerate the energy transition

09/29/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Assystem has unveiled a bold new brand image called SwitchOn that sets out the company's commitment to accelerating the energy transition worldwide. This brand evolution also includes the creation a new global community known as 'The Switchers' a 6,000 strong collective with the mission to ensure a viable, efficient, and reliable energy future for all.

SwitchOn is about the need to respond to the challenge of a lifetime- the switch to low-carbon energy - delivered through an increase in nuclear power, renewables, H2, electrical grid modernisation and the decarbonisation of transport and infrastructure. To mitigate climate change, this energy infrastructure must be delivered quicker than ever before.

Assystem has been an active player in this fight for more than 55 years, but through SwitchOn the company is taking it a step further and raising the stakes to help its clients act now and speed up the energy transition through its engineering, project management and digital services.

To meet demand and enhance its capacity to deliver for clients, Assystem will recruit more than 2,500 new Switchers within one year alone.

Assystem offers rewarding careers for its employees. Switchers will benefit from access to major projects servicing the energy transition, rich training programmes, and varied opportunities for development within Assystem.

Assystem has also unveiled a new CSR policy, 'Switch to ImpAct' that is anchored to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and connects to the company's role in helping to create a sustainable society capable of undertaking an effective energy transition. Assystem will take action in several areas within this policy such as:

  • Switch & Act for Climate to push forward the energy transition and raise awareness about this issue with its employees and external stakeholders
  • Switch & Act for Knowledge to develop the technical and scientific skills needed to meet the challenges inherent in the energy transition
  • Switch & Act for People to conduct business ethically and promote an inclusive work environment in which all individuals feel valued, considered, and respected

Stephane Aubarbier, Assystem's Chief Operating Officer, "SwitchOn is our new brand identity to address our clients, our people and those, who are yet to join us but, are as motivated as we are in accelerating the energy transition.

Climate Change is happening, and we need to move quickly on the production of low carbon energy. At Assystem what unites us is our determination to meet the big challenges ahead; to develop new solutions to build faster, to improve the performance of complex infrastructures, and to accelerate the development of nuclear and renewable energies, electricity networks, hydrogen projects and low-carbon transport.

We are a collective committed to the actors who want to make the energy switch. If this is you, then get in touch today and begin the journey of a lifetime with Assystem."

Find out more about our projects.

What are you waiting for? Come and join The Switchers community today!

Disclaimer

Assystem SA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSYSTEM
06:04aAssystem : launch Switch On to accelerate the energy transition
PU
09/14Assystem : First-half 2022 results
GL
09/14Assystem S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/14Assystem S.A. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
09/14ASSYSTEM : 1st-half-year results
CO
09/14ASSYSTEM : Half-year report
CO
07/28Assystem : First-half 2022 consolidated revenue
GL
07/28Assystem : First-half 2022 consolidated revenue
GL
07/28ASSYSTEM : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/13Assystem : sign MOU with Teesside University on energy transition projects
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 490 M 473 M 473 M
Net income 2022 39,9 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net Debt 2022 65,8 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 559 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart ASSYSTEM
Duration : Period :
Assystem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSYSTEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,80 €
Average target price 48,00 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominique Louis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Chevallier Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Thomas Branche Senior Vice President-Engineering Activities
Stéphane Aubarbier Chief Operating Officer
Pierre Guénant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSYSTEM0.80%539
VINCI-9.34%45 840
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.27%31 513
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.00%29 703
QUANTA SERVICES9.50%18 622
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.15%17 091