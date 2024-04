Assystem: mandate to an ISP for share buybacks

April 09, 2024 at 01:19 am EDT Share

On April 8, Assystem announced that it had signed a share buyback mandate with an investment services provider (ISP), with the shares acquired to be used entirely to cover the company's bonus share plans.



Under the terms of this mandate, valid from April 9 to December 1 at the latest, the ISP may acquire a certain number of shares on behalf of Assystem, up to a total of 20 million euros, at a price not to exceed that set by the AGM on June 5, 2023.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.