Assystem: sale of stake in Framatome

January 25, 2024 at 01:12 am EST

Assystem announces that it has sold its 5% stake in Framatome to EDF for 205 million euros, a stake that the nuclear engineering company had acquired in December 2017 as part of the reconfiguration of the nuclear industry.



This sale strengthens the independence of Assystem, which is involved in the development of civil nuclear projects in many countries. The group continues to support its French customers, and in particular EDF, in the development of future programs.



