Assystem : sponsor APPG to help improve the lives of working women

Assystem has announced today that it will be a sponsor of the Women and Work All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), a forum of cross-party MPs that meet regularly to constructively examine and debate the role that policy makers can play to deliver gender balance within the UK economy.

Assystem is invested in gender diversity through its #INCREDIBLEWOMEN programme, that since 2010 has implemented a strategy to recruit more women, retain women in the company through robust policies and procedures and an inclusive corporate culture, and evolve women into senior positions by investing in their career development.

The APPG in 2022 will look at a variety of issues that impact women's earning potential, including maternity costs, pension inequality, post maternity pay freeze and the need for better gender pay reporting and pay transparency.

The APPG that is chaired by Jess Phillips MP, will produce a report on the group's findings, and aim at ending the year with a figure of how much it costs being a woman in work. The aim of the report will be to produce hard evidence for better pay reporting and to shine a light around the price tag that comes being a woman in the workplace.

Jill Partington, International Communications Manager, Assystem said: "It is great to join the Women in Work APPG this year as a sponsor, Assystem is highly invested in creating a workplace that removes the barriers to equality for women at work.

"We must pull back the covers on the hidden costs that women face over the course of their careers and as a sponsor of the 2022 APPG, we will be active in sharing our experiences and listening to others as part of an open discussion about the discriminatory norms in workplaces that have the cumulative effect of taxing women at work."

