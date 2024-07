Developer, builder and planner, AST Groupe is the 3rd national builder and the 1st network of franchises for timber-framed houses with its Natilia brand. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction of individual houses (67.5%): Top Duo, C.E.R Constructions, Maison Auréa, Optima, Créa Concept, Villas Trident, Les maisons de l'hexagone and Maisons Idéoz brands; - industrial construction system (20.4%): development of a network of franchisees (Natilia brand), and manufacturing of home frames and fittings; - real estate promotion and land development (12.1%): AST Groupe and Evolim brands. All net sales are in France.

Sector Homebuilding