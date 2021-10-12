Log in
    ASTS   US00217D1000

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.

(ASTS)
  Report
AST SpaceMobile : Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan to Participate at Rakuten Optimism 2021

10/12/2021 | 08:48am EDT
Through strategic partnerships with innovative companies such as Rakuten Mobile, AST SpaceMobile aims to achieve 100% cellular broadband coverage from space.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced its Chairman and CEO, Abel Avellan, will participate at Rakuten Optimism 2021 on October 13 at 9:25 AM JST, or October 12 at 8:25pm EDT. Rakuten Optimism is an annual world-class event where business leaders from around the world share their insights on the latest innovations in tech and digital transformation.

The Q&A session, “Connecting the Unconnected: Achieving 100% Coverage from Space,” will be moderated by Nobuyuki Uchida, Executive Officer, Division Manager, Technology, Strategy & Compliance Division, Rakuten Mobile.

Anyone may join the live webcast by using the following free registration link: https://optimism.rakuten.co.jp/en/.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our team of engineers and space scientists is on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter @AST_SpaceMobile, LinkedIn, and for an overview on the SpaceMobile mission, view this video.

For additional information or to be added to our investor relations email alerts list, please visit us at https://investors.ast-science.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,74 M - -
Net income 2021 -114 M - -
Net cash 2021 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 521 M 521 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales 2022 96,2x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 20,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,08 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 217%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abel Avellan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Severson Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Huiwen Yao Chief Technology Officer
Adriana Cisneros de Griffin Independent Director
Julio A. Torres Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.-25.77%521
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.38%216 031
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.29%128 331
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.74%127 799
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%99 032
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.78%91 762