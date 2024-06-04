AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications, today announced the appointment of telecom industry veteran Johan Wibergh to its Board of Directors, effective June 3rd. Wibergh brings over 35 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, including leadership positions at Vodafone and Ericsson.

“We are thrilled to welcome Johan to our Board of Directors,” said Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile Founder, Chairman and CEO, “His extensive experience in building and operating large-scale networks, coupled with his proven track record of success in driving innovation and growth, will be invaluable to us as we progress towards commercialization of our space-based cellular broadband network.”

An accomplished telecom leader, Wibergh retired from operational roles in December 2022 after a distinguished career that included his tenure as Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile network operators. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President (EVP) & Head of Business Unit Networks for Ericsson, a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) services.

Throughout his career, Wibergh has held leadership positions encompassing a wide range of telecommunications disciplines, including enterprise networks, fixed and mobile network operations, digital transformation, cyber security, product development, and large-scale network operations. He has a proven track record of managing large organizations, driving operational excellence, and delivering continuous cost efficiency.

In addition to his role on the Board, Wibergh will also serve as Chairman of AST SpaceMobile’s newly formed Network Planning and Spectrum Committee of its Board of Directors. This committee will be responsible for network planning for the AST constellation including network features and capacity planning.

“I am excited to join the AST SpaceMobile Board and contribute to the Company’s mission of delivering ubiquitous mobile broadband connectivity,” said Wibergh “AST SpaceMobile’s technology has the potential to eliminate connectivity gaps and bridge the digital divide, making the world a more equitable place, and I am confident that my experience can help the Company achieve its ambitious goals."

Wibergh currently serves on the boards of directors of several leading technology companies, including Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a publicly traded company specializing in digital transformation solutions; BCE Inc and Bell Canada, a TSX and NYSE listed company, and the largest telecommunications company in Canada; Marconi and Avanci, both privately held companies focused on transforming patent licensing; and Cohere Technologies, a pre-revenue Silicon Valley company developing revolutionary mobile network capacity improvement technology. He is also a member of the Executive Advisory Board of Arrcus Inc., a disruptive networking solutions company.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

