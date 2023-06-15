Advanced search
    ASTS   US00217D1000

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.

(ASTS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
5.920 USD   -0.34%
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term ASTS / NPA Shareholders to Contact the Firm
PR
ASTS Jakubowitz Law Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of AST SpaceMobile Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger
PR
Asts Alert : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of AST SpaceMobile Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger
PR
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term ASTS / NPA Shareholders to Contact the Firm

06/15/2023 | 08:01am EDT
PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) ("AST SpaceMobile") on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders.

AST SpaceMobile operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. The current company was formed in April 2021 via a business combination with SPAC entity New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA), with AST SpaceMobile as the surviving, publicly traded entity.

Following the announcement of the proposed SPAC transaction, shares of AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $20.00 per share in February 2021.   However, since that time, shares of the company's stock have significantly declined in value, and currently trade at approximately $6.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over 70% in value.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether AST SpaceMobile and/or the company's representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the business combination, thereby causing investor losses.

AST SpaceMobile investors who purchased or acquired shares of ASTS / NPA stock prior to March 1, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/ast-spacemobile/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC 
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-ast-spacemobile-inc-and-encourages-long-term-asts--npa-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301851627.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
More recommendations
