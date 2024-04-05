Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 1, 2024, AST disclosed that it was delaying the launch of five Block 1 BlueBird satellites due to supplier delays. The Company estimated that the launch would take place around July or August 2024 instead of within the first quarter of 2024, as previously expected.

On this news, AST’s stock price fell $0.62, or 23.6%, to close at $2.01 per share on April 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

