The board of directors of Astal Laboratories Limited at its meeting held on 24 May, 2024, the Board has appointed Mr. BIRENDRAKUMAR SAHOO (DIN: 06737993) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 24 May, 2024. Mr. Birendrakumar Sahoo is a postgraduate in medicine who has been working in translational medical ~ research. Dr. Birendrakumar Sahoo spent two decades in top management positions in global organizations like Terumo Corporation, Japan; Welch Allyn Inc, USA.

He has travelled widely and lectured on research methodologies around the world. He has been a part of several leading research projects. Besides, he also set up telemedicine center as a part of South Asia Regional Cooperation project in Bhutan and also piloted the connected primary healthcare project in African countries.

Dr. Birendrakumar Sahoo continues to be in research and teaching besides his practice as an internist.