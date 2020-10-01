Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Astaldi S.p.A.    AST   IT0003261069

ASTALDI S.P.A.

(AST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTALDI: PRESS RELEASE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Rome, October 1, 2020 - Astaldi S.p.A. informs of having postponed the publication of the Interim Financial Report at 30 June 2020 to allow the Board of Directors to complete, by next week, information regarding the matters reported by some press agencies on 30 September 2020 regarding the adoption of a precautionary measure taken on the Company's assets - as it is jointly and severally liable pursuant to local legislation - by the Judicial Authority of El Salvador in the course of the investigations concerning a transaction that took place in 2012 to settle a dispute concerning the failure to complete El Chaparral Hydroelectric Plant, for reasons not attributable to Astaldi. To the Company's knowledge to date, this precautionary measure appears to be unfounded also considering that Astaldi does not result to be under investigation by the same Judicial Authority.

In light of the information currently in its possession and on the basis of the opinions provided by the consultants who assist the Company, Astaldi believes that the precautionary measure, having a protective nature, would in any case have no impact on the resources destined to the Company's operations on a going concern basis, since it is subject to - like any receivable that may be recognised in relation to the matter being investigated - the same treatment envisaged for the composition creditors as provided for in the approved composition.

°°°

ASTALDI GROUP is one of the main Contractors worldwide in the field of complex and strategic infrastructure projects. Active for 95 years at an international level, the Group develops initiatives within the fields of design, construction and management of public infrastructures and large civil engineering works, mainly in the areas of Transportation Infrastructures, Energy Production Plants and Civil and Industrial Buildings, Facility Management, Plant Design and Engineering and Complex Systems Management. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, Astaldi is based in Italy and operates mainly in Europe (Poland, Romania) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the United States) and Latin America.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

ASTALDI

IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele

External Relations and Investor Relations

astaldi@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@astaldi.com

www.astaldi.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 21:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTALDI S.P.A.
05:05pASTALDI : Press release
PU
09/25ASTALDI : Notice to unsecured creditors other than the noteholders
PU
09/16ASTALDI : Bod approves consolidated figures at 30 june 2020. restart of business..
PU
08/11ASTALDI : Assemblea degli azionisti documentazione a disposizione del pubblico
PU
08/11ASTALDI : Shareholders' meeting documentation available to the public
PU
08/06ASTALDI S P A : 2019 Non-Financial Statement (Italian version)
PU
08/06ASTALDI S P A : REPORT ON REMUNERATION - YEAR 2019 (italian version)
PU
08/05ASTALDI S P A : SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES(italian version)
PU
07/31ASTALDI S P A : shareholders meeting approves 2018 and 2019 annual reports, appo..
PU
07/17ASTALDI S P A : Italian court gives final approval to builder Astaldi's rescue p..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 421 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
Net income 2019 -72,0 M -84,6 M -84,6 M
Net Debt 2019 2 704 M 3 176 M 3 176 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,76x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 41,1 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 681
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart ASTALDI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Astaldi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTALDI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,43 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Filippo Stinellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Astaldi Chairman
Paolo Citterio General Manager-Finance & Administration
Ernesto Monti Vice Chairman
Caterina Astaldi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTALDI S.P.A.-24.93%50
VINCI SA-27.76%47 110
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%31 393
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-22.09%30 432
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.26%18 139
FERROVIAL, S.A.-23.06%17 898
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group