PRESS RELEASE

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP: ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 85-BIS, SUBSECTION 4-

BIS, OF THE ISSUERS' REGULATION

Rome, 21 April 2021 - Astaldi S.p.A. (the "Company"), with a view to the Shareholders' Meeting called for 29 April 2021 at 9:00 o'clock AM, announces, pursuant to art. 85-bis, subsection 4-bis, of the Issuers' Regulation adopted by CONSOB with decision no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, the total amount of voting rights, indicating the number of shares forming the capital.

Situation at 21 April 2021 no. of shares no. of voting rights Ordinary shares with no increased voting 1,435,092,797 1,435,092,797 rights Ordinary shares with increased voting rights 45,043,988 90,087,976 Total 1,480,136,785 1,525,180,773

°°°

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP is one of the main Contractors worldwide in the field of complex and strategic infrastructure projects. Active for 95 years at an international level, the Group develops initiatives within the fields of design, construction and management of public infrastructures and large civil engineering works, mainly in the areas of Transportation Infrastructures, Energy Production Plants and Civil and Industrial Buildings, Facility Management, Plant Design and Engineering and Complex Systems Management. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, and subject to direction and coordination of Webuild S.p.A., Astaldi is based in Italy and operates mainly in Europe (Poland, Romania) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the United States), Latin America (Chile and Paraguay) and Asia (India).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: ASTALDI IMAGE BUILDING Tel. +39 06.41766360 Tel. +39 02.89011300 Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele External Relations and Investor Relations astaldi@imagebuilding.it investor.relations@astaldi.com www.astaldi.com

1