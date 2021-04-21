Log in
    AST   IT0003261069

ASTALDI S.P.A.

(AST)
ASTALDI – WEBUILD GROUP: ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 85–BIS, SUBSECTION 4-BIS, OF THE ISSUERS' REGULATION

04/21/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP: ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 85-BIS, SUBSECTION 4-

BIS, OF THE ISSUERS' REGULATION

Rome, 21 April 2021 - Astaldi S.p.A. (the "Company"), with a view to the Shareholders' Meeting called for 29 April 2021 at 9:00 o'clock AM, announces, pursuant to art. 85-bis, subsection 4-bis, of the Issuers' Regulation adopted by CONSOB with decision no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, the total amount of voting rights, indicating the number of shares forming the capital.

Situation at 21 April 2021

no. of shares

no. of voting rights

Ordinary shares with no increased voting

1,435,092,797

1,435,092,797

rights

Ordinary shares with increased voting rights

45,043,988

90,087,976

Total

1,480,136,785

1,525,180,773

°°°

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP is one of the main Contractors worldwide in the field of complex and strategic infrastructure projects. Active for 95 years at an international level, the Group develops initiatives within the fields of design, construction and management of public infrastructures and large civil engineering works, mainly in the areas of Transportation Infrastructures, Energy Production Plants and Civil and Industrial Buildings, Facility Management, Plant Design and Engineering and Complex Systems Management. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, and subject to direction and coordination of Webuild S.p.A., Astaldi is based in Italy and operates mainly in Europe (Poland, Romania) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the United States), Latin America (Chile and Paraguay) and Asia (India).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

ASTALDI

IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele

External Relations and Investor Relations

astaldi@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@astaldi.com

www.astaldi.com

1

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 452 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
Net income 2020 1 802 M 2 168 M 2 168 M
Net cash 2020 136 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 500 M 602 M 602 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 681
Free-Float 30,4%
Technical analysis trends ASTALDI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Filippo Stinellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Citterio General Manager-Finance & Administration
Paolo Astaldi Chairman
Cesare Bernardini General Manager-Operations
Ernesto Monti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTALDI S.P.A.14.38%602
VINCI8.10%59 833
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.43%33 834
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED0.88%26 078
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.41%24 796
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%22 924
