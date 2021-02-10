PRESS RELEASE

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP: BoD APPOINTS TWO NEW, NON-EXECUTIVE AND

INDEPENDENT COMPANY DIRECTORS

Rome, 10 February 2021 - The Board of Directors of Astaldi S.p.A., which met today, has co-opted, with resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, Daniela Montemerlo and David Morganti in the capacity of new, non-executive and independent directors. They have been appointed to replace the non-executive and non-independent director, Alessandro De Rosa, who resigned on 21 January 2021 for personal reasons, and the non-executive and independent director Flavia Insom whose term of office came to an end on 5 November 2020.

The Board of Directors checked that the two new directors satisfy the independence requirements provided for in legislation and the Corporate Governance Code.

The curricula vitae of Ms. Montemerlo and Mr. Morganti, who will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting as per current company bylaws and Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code, will be available on the website www.astaldi.com.

The new composition of the Company's Board of Directors, listed by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, continues to guarantee the gender balance provided for in current legislation.

Further to the above changes, the Board of Directors also appointed:

- Daniela Montemerlo as a member of the Control and Risk Committee whose members, therefore, are now as follows: Nicoletta Mincato (Chair), Daniela Montemerlo, Teresa Naddeo;

- David Morganti as a member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee whose members, therefore, are now as follows: Teresa Naddeo (Chair), Nicoletta Mincato, David Morganti;

- Daniela Montemerlo as a member of the Related Parties Committee whose members, therefore, are now as follows: Andrea Gemma (Chair), Maria Raffaella Leone, Daniela Montemerlo.

The company also informs of having consensually terminated the employment relationship with Francesco Rotundi, Astaldi Group's General Manager, whose responsibilities have been assigned to Cesare Bernardini, already a General Manager of Astaldi Group, who, therefore, takes on the position of Operating General Manager, under the powers granted to him today by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Chairman Paolo Astaldi and the CEO Filippo Stinellis, also on behalf of the Board of Directors and all the Group, would like to thank Alessandro De Rosa and Flavia Insom for all their work, as well as Francesco Rotundi for the contribution he has made to the Company's business over the years, with dedication and professionalism. Best wishes are addressed to Cesare Bernardini for the new important task assigned to him.

