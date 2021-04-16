Log in
    AST   IT0003261069

ASTALDI S.P.A.

(AST)
ASTALDI – WEBUILD GROUP: DOCUMENTATION ADJUSTMENT

04/16/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP: DOCUMENTATION ADJUSTMENT

Rome, 16 April 2021 - Astaldi S.p.A. recalls that the Information Document relating to Transactions of Greater Importance with Related Parties was published on the Company's website on 26 March 2021, according to the law and regulation deadlines. The above-mentioned Information Document concerned the partial and proportional demerger of Astaldi in favour of Webuild S.p.A. (the "RPT Information Document").

In this regard, Astaldi informs that a marginal amendment was made today to one of the attachments to RPT Information Document; specifically, on page 50 of the document attached under no. 3 in the "Sintesi delle analisi e conclusioni" section, a specification related to the range of the assignment ratio was expressly reported (the sentence has been highlighted in bold in the final document). No changes have been made to the RPT Information Document approved by Astaldi S.p.A.'s Board of Directors in its meeting held on 19 March 2021.

The RPT Information Document, with the aforementioned amendment to Attachment 3, is available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website (www.astaldi.com, "Governance- Shareholders'/Bondholders' Meetings") section, and on the authorised storage mechanism (www.1info.it).

°°°

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP is one of the main Contractors worldwide in the field of complex and strategic infrastructure projects. Active for 95 years at an international level, the Group develops initiatives within the fields of design, construction and management of public infrastructures and large civil engineering works, mainly in the areas of Transportation Infrastructures, Energy Production Plants and Civil and Industrial Buildings, Facility Management, Plant Design and Engineering and Complex Systems Management. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, and subject to direction and coordination of Webuild S.p.A., Astaldi is based in Italy and operates mainly in Europe (Poland, Romania) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the United States), Latin America (Chile and Paraguay) and Asia (India).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP

IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele

External Relations and Investor Relations

astaldi@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@astaldi.com

www.astaldi.com

1

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 17:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
