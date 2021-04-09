Log in
ASTALDI S.P.A.

(AST)
ASTALDI – WEBUILD GROUP: PRESENTATION OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS' LISTS

04/09/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP: PRESENTATION OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS' LISTS

Rome, 9 April 2021 - Astaldi S.p.A. informs that in relation to the presentation of the lists for the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors, provided by item 2 on the agenda of the ordinary session of the Shareholders' Meeting called for the 29th of April 2021, only one list was presented within the deadline. Consequently, the Company informs that further lists may be presented, by April 12, 2021, by the shareholders who hold a stake of at least 0.5% of the share capital with voting rights in the Shareholders' Meeting, without prejudice of the provisions foreseen under art. 147-ter, paragraph 1-bis, last sentence, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98.

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP is one of the main Contractors worldwide in the field of complex and strategic infrastructure projects. Active for 95 years at an international level, the Group develops initiatives within the fields of design, construction and management of public infrastructures and large civil engineering works, mainly in the areas of Transportation Infrastructures, Energy Production Plants and Civil and Industrial Buildings, Facility Management, Plant Design and Engineering and Complex Systems Management. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, and subject to direction and coordination of Webuild S.p.A., Astaldi is based in Italy and operates mainly in Europe (Poland, Romania) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the United States), Latin America (Chile and Paraguay) and Asia (India).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP

IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele

External Relations and Investor Relations

astaldi@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@astaldi.com

www.astaldi.com

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
