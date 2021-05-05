Log in
ASTALDI – WEBUILD GROUP: PRESS RELEASE

05/05/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP: PRESS RELEASE

Rome, 5 May 2021 - Astaldi S.p.A., pursuant to art. 144-novies, subsection 1-bis, letters a) and b) of the Issuers' Regulation and of Recommendations 6 and 9 of the Italian Corporate Governance Code, following the Company's Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 April 2021, in which, inter alia, in ordinary session, the new Board of Statutory Auditors, as well as a new BoD's member, were appointed, announces that the Company's Board of Directors, which met today, verified that the independence requirements provided for by the Consolidated Finance Act and by the Italian Corporate Governance Code for listed companies are met as regards the Standing Auditors Marco Tabellini (Chairman), Giuseppina Pisanti, Piero Nodaro, as well as the newly-appointed BoD' member Barbara Premoli.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors, as a result of the new composition approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 April 20121, resolved (i) to supplement the Control and Risk Committee appointing as a member Barbara Premoli, and (ii) to supplement the Appointments and Remuneration Committee appointing as a member Raffaella Leone and appointing as Chairman David Morganti.

Therefore, the afore-mentioned internal committees are composed as follows:

  • Control and Risk Committee: Nicoletta Mincato (Chairwoman), Daniela Montemerlo, Barbara Premoli;
  • Appointments and Remuneration Committee: David Morganti (Chairman), Nicoletta Mincato, Raffaella Leone.

°°°

ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP is one of the main Contractors worldwide in the field of complex and strategic infrastructure projects. Active for 95 years at an international level, the Group develops initiatives within the fields of design, construction and management of public infrastructures and large civil engineering works, mainly in the areas of Transportation Infrastructures, Energy Production Plants and Civil and Industrial Buildings, Facility Management, Plant Design and Engineering and Complex Systems Management. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, and subject to direction and coordination of Webuild S.p.A., Astaldi is based in Italy and operates mainly in Europe (Poland, Romania) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the United States), Latin America (Chile and Paraguay) and Asia (India).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

ASTALDI

IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele

External Relations and Investor Relations

astaldi@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@astaldi.com

1

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
