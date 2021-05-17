Astaldi S p A : INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF “TUF”

PRESS RELEASE INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF ITALIAN CONSOLIDATED FINANCE ACT ("TUF") Rome, 17 May 2021 - At the request of CONSOB1, pursuant to article 114, of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act ("TUF"), Astaldi S.p.A. (hereinafter also "Astaldi", the "Company" or the "Parent") provides the following information. Net Financial Position of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group at 31 March 2021, with highlighting of short-term items separately from medium/long-term items 2 Net Financial Position of Astaldi Group At 31 March 2021, Astaldi Group recorded Net Financial Position (as per ESMA memorandum dated 10 February 2005) equal to EUR 96.6 million (EUR 266.3 million at 31 December 2020) and Comprehensive Net Financial Position 3 of EUR 147.9 million (EUR 315.8 million at 31 December 2020). A summary of the Group's Net Financial Position is shown below. Table 1 - Net Financial Position of Astaldi Group at 31 March 2021. €'/000 31/03/2021 31/12/2020 Cash 313,311 500,344 A Cash and cash equivalents 313,311 500,344 Short-term loan assets 140,198 130,120 B Current loan assets 140,198 130,120 C Short-term loans and borrowings (30,328) (30,880) D Current portion of non-current debt (4,911) (4,883) E Other current loans and borrowings (119,969) (129,552) F Short-term loans and borrowings (C+D+E) (155,209) (165,315) G Net Current Financial Position (A+B+F) 298,300 465,149 H Non-current portion of bank loans and borrowings (181,816) (183,657) I Other non-current payables (20,037) (15,319) J Non-current financial debt (H+I) (201,853) (198,976) K Net Financial Position from continuing operations (G+J) 96,447 266,174 L Net financial Positionof disposal groups 123 116 M Net Financial Position (K+L) 96,570 266,290 Italian Companies and Stock Exchange Commission It must be noted that the values listed in the Group's and Astaldi's Net Financial Position are management-related items, insofar they have not been brought to the Company's Board of Direction approval.

3 In addition to the Net Financial Position established in accordance with the provisions laid down in the recommendation issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority - ESMA (formerly CESR) on 10 February 2005, the Comprehensive Net Financial Position takes also into account non-current loan assets. 1

€'/000 31/03/2021 31/12/2020 Non-current loan assets 12,329 11,008 Subordinated loans 38,968 38,504 N Non-current loan assets 51,297 49,512 O Comprehensive Net Financial Position (M+N) 147,867 315,802 The financial performance of the reporting period was affected by (i) the support guaranteed to the development of the industrial activities of major projects underway in Italy (Jonica National Road, Mega-Lot 3 and Marche-Umbria Road Network, Maxi-Lot 2) and abroad (I-405 Motorway in California, USA, and Braila Bridge in Romania), as well as by (ii) the payment trend of Public Counterparties with which the Group operates, typically more concentrated in the second half of the year. Furthermore, the following was implemented in Q1 2021: the payment relating to the amounts ascertained in Saudi Arabia by the local Governmental Agency (General Authority of Zakat and Tax), referring to the Corporate Income tax on the activities performed in the country by the subsidiary Astaldi Arabia Ltd. during 2006-2009 (approximately EUR 14 million);

the payment of the amount agreed upon by the subsidiary Astaldi Concessions S.p.A. (approximately EUR 5.5 million) with regard to the settlement agreement executed with Abertis S.A., with regard to the alleged breach of some contract clauses relative to the sale of the equity investment in A4 Holding 4 . Net Financial Position of Astaldi S.p.A. At 31 March 2021, Astaldi S.p.A. recorded Net Financial Position (as per ESMA memorandum dated 10 February 2005) of EUR 23.4 million (EUR 129.6 million at 31 December 2020) and Comprehensive Net Financial Position equal to EUR 107.8 million (EUR 207 million at 31 December 2020). A summary of Astaldi S.p.A.'s Net Financial Position is shown below. Table 2 - Net Financial Position of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021 €'/000 31/03/2021 31/12/2020 Cash 214,942 339,462 A Cash and cash equivalents 214,942 339,462 Short-term loan assets 84,321 69,518 B Current loan assets 84,321 69,518 C Short-term loans and borrowings (10,524) (12,124) D Current portion of non-current debt (2,899) (2,899) E Other current loans and borrowings (70,229) (75,384) F Short-term loans and borrowings (C+D+E) (83,652) (90,408) G Net Current Financial Position (A+B+F) 215,610 318,573 H Non-current portion of bank loans and borrowings (181,816) (183,657) I Other non-current payables (10,390) (5,389) J Non-current financial debt (H+I) (192,206) (189,046) K Net Financial Position from continuing operations (G+J) 23,404 129,526 L Net financial Position of disposal groups 123 116 M Net Financial Position (K+L) 23,527 129,642 4 Divested during FY 2016 2

€'/000 31/03/2021 31/12/2020 Non-current loan assets 45,322 38,855 Subordinated loans 38,968 38,504 N Non-current loan assets 84,291 77,358 O Comprehensive Net Financial Position (M+N) 107,818 207,001 Overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group at 31 March 2021 split according to type (financial, commercial, tax, social security and due to employees) and any related action taken by creditors The overdue debts of Astaldi Group and Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021 are reported below. Overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021 A summary of the overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021 is shown below. Table 3 - Overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021 (€ / '000,000) 31/03/2021 Trade payables 41.1 of which due since less than three months 28.7 Loans and borrowings 1,4 of which due since less than three months 0 Total overdue debts 42.5 Overdue debts of Subsidiaries and Joint Operations at 31 March 2021 A summary of the overdue debts of Subsidiaries and Joint Operations at 31 March 2021 is shown below. Table 4 - Overdue debts of Subsidiaries and Joint Operations at 31 March 2021 Afragola FS (€ / '000,000) S.c.r.l. in Other Subsidiaries Joint Operations composition with creditors Trade payables 26.2 56.6 91.1 of which due since less than three months n.a. 17.2 41.6 Loans and borrowings 0.0 37.9 0.0 of which due since less than three months n.a. 0.0 0.0 Tax expense 0.2 0.0 0.1 of which due since less than three months n.a. 0.0 0.1 Amounts due to social security institutions 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which due since less than three months n.a. 0.0 0.0 Amounts due to employees 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which due since less than three months n.a. 0.0 0.0 Total overdue debts 26.4 94.5 91.2 3

As regards actions taken by the creditors of the Other Subsidiaries and Joint Operations, it must be noted that at 31 March 2021, some legal actions had been taken by said creditors (payment orders and/or collection notices) with regard to trade relations. The aggregate value of these debts amounts to approximately EUR 1.9 million5. Main changes in transactions involving related parties of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group with regard to the last annual financial report approved pursuant to article 154-ter of the Consolidated Finance Act The main transactions involving related parties of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group are reported below. Related Parties relative to Astaldi Group Table 5 - Related parties relative to Astaldi Group €'/000 Financial Receivables Payables Company Name Contract Financial Financial Operating Operating income assets and other assets and Other liabilities revenue cost and Assets liabilities (Expense) Parents Webuild S.p.A. 0 284,357 82,360 29,925 2,592 8,928 342 203 Joint ventures Consorzio AFT Kramis 0 6,034 578 275 0 0 0 0 Etlik Hastane PA S.r.l. 0 7,271 0 696 0 0 39 0 Other* 0 4,925 155 2,264 0 0 0 1 0 18,230 733 3,235 0 0 39 1 Associates Brennero Tunnel Construction 0 3,130 7,391 13,108 0 52 21,361 69 S.c.r.l. - BTC SCARL Consorzio Iricav Due 0 114,552 0 37,510 0 109 23,754 (3) Consorzio MM4 19,980 1,489 0 2,308 0 16,475 230 0 Diga di Blufi S.c.r.l. 0 6,848 0 5,506 0 0 0 0 Metro C 0 1,223 0 6,777 0 1 4,192 0 SEIS 0 37 5,566 0 0 0 0 24 Other* 0 3,268 707 2,655 0 13 31 0 19,980 130,547 13,664 67,864 0 16,650 49,568 90 Total 19,980 433,134 96,757 101,024 2,592 25,578 49,949 294 * For transactions of a unit amount less than EUR 5,000 thousand. 5 Balances referable to Subsidiaries undergoing Composition with creditors are not included. 4

Related Parties relative to Astaldi S.p.A. Table 6 - Related parties relative to the parent Astaldi S.p.A. €'/000 Receivables Payables Financial Profit/(Loss) Company Name Contract Financial and Financial Operating Operating Income from and other assets Assets assets Other liabilities revenue cost and discontinued Liabilities (Expense) operations Parents Webuild S.p.A. 0 108,291 1,730 15,736 0 0 235 (43) 0 Subsidiaries AR.GI S.c.p.A. 0 32,798 0 43,041 0 0 33 1 0 Astaldi Concessions 0 28 6,261 0 2,844 0 0 0 0 S.p.A. Astaldi Canada 0 1,353 38,956 0 0 0 0 492 0 Enterprises Inc. Astaldi Canada Inc. 0 286 13,607 1 0 0 0 (1) 0 Astaldi Construction 0 7,238 539 6,411 0 0 0 499 3 Corporation ASTALROM S.A. 0 7,533 0 9,043 885 0 233 0 0 Consorzio Stabile 0 78,760 0 112,480 0 0 16,313 0 0 Operae Constructora Astaldi 0 4,764 0 5,326 0 0 0 0 0 Cachapoal Limitada Dirpa 2 S.c.ar.l. 54,472 43,280 0 4,163 0 13,928 0 0 0 GE. SAT S.c.a. r.l. 0 13,648 0 9,795 0 0 3,170 0 0 Infraflegrea Progetto 0 5,549 0 175 0 1,382 0 0 0 S.p.A. Romairport S.r.l. 0 10,750 2,086 3,166 0 0 2 0 0 Sirjo Scpa 0 180,566 2,526 62,697 0 1 13,392 16 0 Other* 0 39,366 11,058 22,425 265 982 7,396 110 (40) 54,472 425,919 75,033 278,723 3,994 16,293 40,537 1,117 (37) Joint ventures Consorzio A.F.T. 0 6,034 578 275 0 0 0 0 0 Kramis Etlik Hastane PA S.r.l. 0 7,248 0 696 0 0 39 0 0 Other* 0 4,633 249 2,264 0 0 0 1 0 0 17,915 827 3,235 0 0 39 1 0 Associates Brennero Tunnel Construction S.c.r.l. - 0 3,130 7,391 13,096 0 52 21,361 69 0 BTC SCARL Consorzio Iricav Due 0 114,552 0 37,510 0 109 23,754 (3) 0 Consorzio MM4 19,980 1,472 0 2,308 0 16,475 230 0 0 METRO C S.c.p.a. 0 1,216 0 6,777 0 1 4,192 0 0 Diga di Blufi S.c.r.l. in 0 6,848 0 5,506 0 0 0 0 0 liquidation SEIS 0 37 5,566 0 0 0 0 24 0 Other* 0 3,203 707 2,559 0 0 31 0 0 19,980 130,458 13,664 67,756 0 16,637 49,568 90 0 Total 74,452 682,583 91,254 365,450 3,994 32,930 90,381 1,165 (37) * For transactions with a unit amount less than EUR 5,000 thousand. 5

