Astaldi S p A : INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF “TUF”
05/17/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF
ITALIAN CONSOLIDATED FINANCE ACT ("TUF")
Rome, 17 May 2021 - At the request of CONSOB1, pursuant to article 114, of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act ("TUF"), Astaldi S.p.A. (hereinafter also "Astaldi", the "Company" or the "Parent") provides the following information.
Net Financial Position of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group at 31 March 2021, with highlighting of short-term items separately from medium/long-term items2
Net Financial Position of Astaldi Group
At 31 March 2021, Astaldi Group recorded Net Financial Position (as per ESMA memorandum dated 10 February 2005) equal to EUR 96.6 million (EUR 266.3 million at 31 December 2020) and Comprehensive Net Financial Position
3 of EUR 147.9 million (EUR 315.8 million at 31 December 2020). A summary of the Group's Net Financial Position is shown below.
Table 1 - Net Financial Position of Astaldi Group at 31 March 2021.
€'/000
31/03/2021
31/12/2020
Cash
313,311
500,344
A
Cash and cash equivalents
313,311
500,344
Short-term loan assets
140,198
130,120
B
Current loan assets
140,198
130,120
C
Short-term loans and borrowings
(30,328)
(30,880)
D
Current portion of non-current debt
(4,911)
(4,883)
E
Other current loans and borrowings
(119,969)
(129,552)
F
Short-term loans and borrowings
(C+D+E)
(155,209)
(165,315)
G
Net Current Financial Position
(A+B+F)
298,300
465,149
H
Non-current portion of bank loans and borrowings
(181,816)
(183,657)
I
Other non-current payables
(20,037)
(15,319)
J
Non-current financial debt
(H+I)
(201,853)
(198,976)
K
Net Financial Position from continuing operations
(G+J)
96,447
266,174
L
Net financial Positionof disposal groups
123
116
M
Net Financial Position
(K+L)
96,570
266,290
Italian Companies and Stock Exchange Commission
It must be noted that the values listed in the Group's and Astaldi's Net Financial Position are management-related items, insofar they have not been brought to the Company's Board of Direction approval. 3 In addition to the Net Financial Position established in accordance with the provisions laid down in the recommendation issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority - ESMA (formerly CESR) on 10 February 2005, the Comprehensive Net Financial Position takes also into account non-current loan assets.
1
€'/000
31/03/2021
31/12/2020
Non-current loan assets
12,329
11,008
Subordinated loans
38,968
38,504
N
Non-current loan assets
51,297
49,512
O
Comprehensive Net Financial Position
(M+N)
147,867
315,802
The financial performance of the reporting period was affected by (i) the support guaranteed to the development of the industrial activities of major projects underway in Italy (Jonica National Road, Mega-Lot 3 and Marche-Umbria Road Network, Maxi-Lot 2) and abroad (I-405 Motorway in California, USA, and Braila Bridge in Romania), as well as by (ii) the payment trend of Public Counterparties with which the Group operates, typically more concentrated in the second half of the year.
Furthermore, the following was implemented in Q1 2021:
the payment relating to the amounts ascertained in Saudi Arabia by the local Governmental Agency (General Authority of Zakat and Tax), referring to the Corporate Income tax on the activities performed in the country by the subsidiary Astaldi Arabia Ltd. during 2006-2009 (approximately EUR 14 million);
the settlement of an additional portion of the senior debts referring Astaldi's composition procedure (approximately EUR 4.6 million);
the payment of the amount agreed upon by the subsidiary Astaldi Concessions S.p.A. (approximately EUR 5.5 million) with regard to the settlement agreement executed with Abertis S.A., with regard to the alleged breach of some contract clauses relative to the sale of the equity investment in A4 Holding4.
Net Financial Position of Astaldi S.p.A.
At 31 March 2021, Astaldi S.p.A. recorded Net Financial Position (as per ESMA memorandum dated 10 February 2005) of EUR 23.4 million (EUR 129.6 million at 31 December 2020) and Comprehensive Net Financial Position equal to EUR 107.8 million (EUR 207 million at 31 December 2020).
A summary of Astaldi S.p.A.'s Net Financial Position is shown below.
Table 2 - Net Financial Position of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021
€'/000
31/03/2021
31/12/2020
Cash
214,942
339,462
A
Cash and cash equivalents
214,942
339,462
Short-term loan assets
84,321
69,518
B
Current loan assets
84,321
69,518
C
Short-term loans and borrowings
(10,524)
(12,124)
D
Current portion of non-current debt
(2,899)
(2,899)
E
Other current loans and borrowings
(70,229)
(75,384)
F
Short-term loans and borrowings
(C+D+E)
(83,652)
(90,408)
G
Net Current Financial Position
(A+B+F)
215,610
318,573
H
Non-current portion of bank loans and borrowings
(181,816)
(183,657)
I
Other non-current payables
(10,390)
(5,389)
J
Non-current financial debt
(H+I)
(192,206)
(189,046)
K
Net Financial Position from continuing operations
(G+J)
23,404
129,526
L
Net financial Position of disposal groups
123
116
M
Net Financial Position
(K+L)
23,527
129,642
4 Divested during FY 2016
2
€'/000
31/03/2021
31/12/2020
Non-current loan assets
45,322
38,855
Subordinated loans
38,968
38,504
N
Non-current loan assets
84,291
77,358
O
Comprehensive Net Financial Position
(M+N)
107,818
207,001
Overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group at 31 March 2021 split according to type (financial, commercial, tax, social security and due to employees) and any related action taken by creditors
The overdue debts of Astaldi Group and Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021 are reported below.
Overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021
A summary of the overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021 is shown below.
Table 3 - Overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021
(€ / '000,000)
31/03/2021
Trade payables
41.1
of which due since less than three months
28.7
Loans and borrowings
1,4
of which due since less than three months
0
Total overdue debts
42.5
Overdue debts of Subsidiaries and Joint Operations at 31 March 2021
A summary of the overdue debts of Subsidiaries and Joint Operations at 31 March 2021 is shown below. Table 4 - Overdue debts of Subsidiaries and Joint Operations at 31 March 2021
Afragola FS
(€ / '000,000)
S.c.r.l. in
Other Subsidiaries
Joint Operations
composition with
creditors
Trade payables
26.2
56.6
91.1
of which due since less than three months
n.a.
17.2
41.6
Loans and borrowings
0.0
37.9
0.0
of which due since less than three months
n.a.
0.0
0.0
Tax expense
0.2
0.0
0.1
of which due since less than three months
n.a.
0.0
0.1
Amounts due to social security institutions
0.0
0.0
0.0
of which due since less than three months
n.a.
0.0
0.0
Amounts due to employees
0.0
0.0
0.0
of which due since less than three months
n.a.
0.0
0.0
Total overdue debts
26.4
94.5
91.2
3
As regards actions taken by the creditors of the Other Subsidiaries and Joint Operations, it must be noted that at 31 March 2021, some legal actions had been taken by said creditors (payment orders and/or collection notices) with regard to trade relations. The aggregate value of these debts amounts to approximately EUR 1.9 million5.
Main changes in transactions involving related parties of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group with regard to the last annual financial report approved pursuant to article 154-ter of the Consolidated Finance Act
The main transactions involving related parties of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group are reported below.
Related Parties relative to Astaldi Group
Table 5 - Related parties relative to Astaldi Group
€'/000
Financial
Receivables
Payables
Company Name
Contract
Financial
Financial
Operating
Operating
income
assets
and other
assets
and Other
liabilities
revenue
cost
and
Assets
liabilities
(Expense)
Parents
Webuild S.p.A.
0
284,357
82,360
29,925
2,592
8,928
342
203
Joint ventures
Consorzio AFT Kramis
0
6,034
578
275
0
0
0
0
Etlik Hastane PA S.r.l.
0
7,271
0
696
0
0
39
0
Other*
0
4,925
155
2,264
0
0
0
1
0
18,230
733
3,235
0
0
39
1
Associates
Brennero Tunnel Construction
0
3,130
7,391
13,108
0
52
21,361
69
S.c.r.l. - BTC SCARL
Consorzio Iricav Due
0
114,552
0
37,510
0
109
23,754
(3)
Consorzio MM4
19,980
1,489
0
2,308
0
16,475
230
0
Diga di Blufi S.c.r.l.
0
6,848
0
5,506
0
0
0
0
Metro C
0
1,223
0
6,777
0
1
4,192
0
SEIS
0
37
5,566
0
0
0
0
24
Other*
0
3,268
707
2,655
0
13
31
0
19,980
130,547
13,664
67,864
0
16,650
49,568
90
Total
19,980
433,134
96,757
101,024
2,592
25,578
49,949
294
* For transactions of a unit amount less than EUR 5,000 thousand.
5 Balances referable to Subsidiaries undergoing Composition with creditors are not included.
4
Related Parties relative to Astaldi S.p.A.
Table 6 - Related parties relative to the parent Astaldi S.p.A.
€'/000
Receivables
Payables
Financial
Profit/(Loss)
Company Name
Contract
Financial
and
Financial
Operating
Operating
Income
from
and other
assets
Assets
assets
Other
liabilities
revenue
cost
and
discontinued
Liabilities
(Expense)
operations
Parents
Webuild S.p.A.
0
108,291
1,730
15,736
0
0
235
(43)
0
Subsidiaries
AR.GI S.c.p.A.
0
32,798
0
43,041
0
0
33
1
0
Astaldi Concessions
0
28
6,261
0
2,844
0
0
0
0
S.p.A.
Astaldi Canada
0
1,353
38,956
0
0
0
0
492
0
Enterprises Inc.
Astaldi Canada Inc.
0
286
13,607
1
0
0
0
(1)
0
Astaldi Construction
0
7,238
539
6,411
0
0
0
499
3
Corporation
ASTALROM S.A.
0
7,533
0
9,043
885
0
233
0
0
Consorzio Stabile
0
78,760
0
112,480
0
0
16,313
0
0
Operae
Constructora Astaldi
0
4,764
0
5,326
0
0
0
0
0
Cachapoal Limitada
Dirpa 2 S.c.ar.l.
54,472
43,280
0
4,163
0
13,928
0
0
0
GE. SAT S.c.a. r.l.
0
13,648
0
9,795
0
0
3,170
0
0
Infraflegrea Progetto
0
5,549
0
175
0
1,382
0
0
0
S.p.A.
Romairport S.r.l.
0
10,750
2,086
3,166
0
0
2
0
0
Sirjo Scpa
0
180,566
2,526
62,697
0
1
13,392
16
0
Other*
0
39,366
11,058
22,425
265
982
7,396
110
(40)
54,472
425,919
75,033
278,723
3,994
16,293
40,537
1,117
(37)
Joint ventures
Consorzio A.F.T.
0
6,034
578
275
0
0
0
0
0
Kramis
Etlik Hastane PA S.r.l.
0
7,248
0
696
0
0
39
0
0
Other*
0
4,633
249
2,264
0
0
0
1
0
0
17,915
827
3,235
0
0
39
1
0
Associates
Brennero Tunnel
Construction S.c.r.l. -
0
3,130
7,391
13,096
0
52
21,361
69
0
BTC SCARL
Consorzio Iricav Due
0
114,552
0
37,510
0
109
23,754
(3)
0
Consorzio MM4
19,980
1,472
0
2,308
0
16,475
230
0
0
METRO C S.c.p.a.
0
1,216
0
6,777
0
1
4,192
0
0
Diga di Blufi S.c.r.l. in
0
6,848
0
5,506
0
0
0
0
0
liquidation
SEIS
0
37
5,566
0
0
0
0
24
0
Other*
0
3,203
707
2,559
0
0
31
0
0
19,980
130,458
13,664
67,756
0
16,637
49,568
90
0
Total
74,452
682,583
91,254
365,450
3,994
32,930
90,381
1,165
(37)
* For transactions with a unit amount less than EUR 5,000 thousand.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.