Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Astaldi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   IT0003261069

ASTALDI S.P.A.

(AST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astaldi S p A : INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF “TUF”

05/17/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF

ITALIAN CONSOLIDATED FINANCE ACT ("TUF")

Rome, 17 May 2021 - At the request of CONSOB1, pursuant to article 114, of the Italian Consolidated Finance Act ("TUF"), Astaldi S.p.A. (hereinafter also "Astaldi", the "Company" or the "Parent") provides the following information.

  1. Net Financial Position of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group at 31 March 2021, with highlighting of short-term items separately from medium/long-term items2

Net Financial Position of Astaldi Group

At 31 March 2021, Astaldi Group recorded Net Financial Position (as per ESMA memorandum dated 10 February 2005) equal to EUR 96.6 million (EUR 266.3 million at 31 December 2020) and Comprehensive Net Financial Position

3 of EUR 147.9 million (EUR 315.8 million at 31 December 2020). A summary of the Group's Net Financial Position is shown below.

Table 1 - Net Financial Position of Astaldi Group at 31 March 2021.

€'/000

31/03/2021

31/12/2020

Cash

313,311

500,344

A

Cash and cash equivalents

313,311

500,344

Short-term loan assets

140,198

130,120

B

Current loan assets

140,198

130,120

C

Short-term loans and borrowings

(30,328)

(30,880)

D

Current portion of non-current debt

(4,911)

(4,883)

E

Other current loans and borrowings

(119,969)

(129,552)

F

Short-term loans and borrowings

(C+D+E)

(155,209)

(165,315)

G

Net Current Financial Position

(A+B+F)

298,300

465,149

H

Non-current portion of bank loans and borrowings

(181,816)

(183,657)

I

Other non-current payables

(20,037)

(15,319)

J

Non-current financial debt

(H+I)

(201,853)

(198,976)

K

Net Financial Position from continuing operations

(G+J)

96,447

266,174

L

Net financial Positionof disposal groups

123

116

M

Net Financial Position

(K+L)

96,570

266,290

  1. Italian Companies and Stock Exchange Commission
  2. It must be noted that the values listed in the Group's and Astaldi's Net Financial Position are management-related items, insofar they have not been brought to the Company's Board of Direction approval.
    3 In addition to the Net Financial Position established in accordance with the provisions laid down in the recommendation issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority - ESMA (formerly CESR) on 10 February 2005, the Comprehensive Net Financial Position takes also into account non-current loan assets.

1

€'/000

31/03/2021

31/12/2020

Non-current loan assets

12,329

11,008

Subordinated loans

38,968

38,504

N

Non-current loan assets

51,297

49,512

O

Comprehensive Net Financial Position

(M+N)

147,867

315,802

The financial performance of the reporting period was affected by (i) the support guaranteed to the development of the industrial activities of major projects underway in Italy (Jonica National Road, Mega-Lot 3 and Marche-Umbria Road Network, Maxi-Lot 2) and abroad (I-405 Motorway in California, USA, and Braila Bridge in Romania), as well as by (ii) the payment trend of Public Counterparties with which the Group operates, typically more concentrated in the second half of the year.

Furthermore, the following was implemented in Q1 2021:

  • the payment relating to the amounts ascertained in Saudi Arabia by the local Governmental Agency (General Authority of Zakat and Tax), referring to the Corporate Income tax on the activities performed in the country by the subsidiary Astaldi Arabia Ltd. during 2006-2009 (approximately EUR 14 million);
  • the settlement of an additional portion of the senior debts referring Astaldi's composition procedure (approximately EUR 4.6 million);
  • the payment of the amount agreed upon by the subsidiary Astaldi Concessions S.p.A. (approximately EUR 5.5 million) with regard to the settlement agreement executed with Abertis S.A., with regard to the alleged breach of some contract clauses relative to the sale of the equity investment in A4 Holding4.

Net Financial Position of Astaldi S.p.A.

At 31 March 2021, Astaldi S.p.A. recorded Net Financial Position (as per ESMA memorandum dated 10 February 2005) of EUR 23.4 million (EUR 129.6 million at 31 December 2020) and Comprehensive Net Financial Position equal to EUR 107.8 million (EUR 207 million at 31 December 2020).

A summary of Astaldi S.p.A.'s Net Financial Position is shown below.

Table 2 - Net Financial Position of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021

€'/000

31/03/2021

31/12/2020

Cash

214,942

339,462

A

Cash and cash equivalents

214,942

339,462

Short-term loan assets

84,321

69,518

B

Current loan assets

84,321

69,518

C

Short-term loans and borrowings

(10,524)

(12,124)

D

Current portion of non-current debt

(2,899)

(2,899)

E

Other current loans and borrowings

(70,229)

(75,384)

F

Short-term loans and borrowings

(C+D+E)

(83,652)

(90,408)

G

Net Current Financial Position

(A+B+F)

215,610

318,573

H

Non-current portion of bank loans and borrowings

(181,816)

(183,657)

I

Other non-current payables

(10,390)

(5,389)

J

Non-current financial debt

(H+I)

(192,206)

(189,046)

K

Net Financial Position from continuing operations

(G+J)

23,404

129,526

L

Net financial Position of disposal groups

123

116

M

Net Financial Position

(K+L)

23,527

129,642

4 Divested during FY 2016

2

€'/000

31/03/2021

31/12/2020

Non-current loan assets

45,322

38,855

Subordinated loans

38,968

38,504

N

Non-current loan assets

84,291

77,358

O

Comprehensive Net Financial Position

(M+N)

107,818

207,001

  1. Overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group at 31 March 2021 split according to type (financial, commercial, tax, social security and due to employees) and any related action taken by creditors

The overdue debts of Astaldi Group and Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021 are reported below.

Overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021

A summary of the overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021 is shown below.

Table 3 - Overdue debts of Astaldi S.p.A. at 31 March 2021

(€ / '000,000)

31/03/2021

Trade payables

41.1

of which due since less than three months

28.7

Loans and borrowings

1,4

of which due since less than three months

0

Total overdue debts

42.5

Overdue debts of Subsidiaries and Joint Operations at 31 March 2021

A summary of the overdue debts of Subsidiaries and Joint Operations at 31 March 2021 is shown below. Table 4 - Overdue debts of Subsidiaries and Joint Operations at 31 March 2021

Afragola FS

(€ / '000,000)

S.c.r.l. in

Other Subsidiaries

Joint Operations

composition with

creditors

Trade payables

26.2

56.6

91.1

of which due since less than three months

n.a.

17.2

41.6

Loans and borrowings

0.0

37.9

0.0

of which due since less than three months

n.a.

0.0

0.0

Tax expense

0.2

0.0

0.1

of which due since less than three months

n.a.

0.0

0.1

Amounts due to social security institutions

0.0

0.0

0.0

of which due since less than three months

n.a.

0.0

0.0

Amounts due to employees

0.0

0.0

0.0

of which due since less than three months

n.a.

0.0

0.0

Total overdue debts

26.4

94.5

91.2

3

As regards actions taken by the creditors of the Other Subsidiaries and Joint Operations, it must be noted that at 31 March 2021, some legal actions had been taken by said creditors (payment orders and/or collection notices) with regard to trade relations. The aggregate value of these debts amounts to approximately EUR 1.9 million5.

  1. Main changes in transactions involving related parties of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group with regard to the last annual financial report approved pursuant to article 154-ter of the Consolidated Finance Act

The main transactions involving related parties of Astaldi S.p.A. and Astaldi Group are reported below.

Related Parties relative to Astaldi Group

Table 5 - Related parties relative to Astaldi Group

€'/000

Financial

Receivables

Payables

Company Name

Contract

Financial

Financial

Operating

Operating

income

assets

and other

assets

and Other

liabilities

revenue

cost

and

Assets

liabilities

(Expense)

Parents

Webuild S.p.A.

0

284,357

82,360

29,925

2,592

8,928

342

203

Joint ventures

Consorzio AFT Kramis

0

6,034

578

275

0

0

0

0

Etlik Hastane PA S.r.l.

0

7,271

0

696

0

0

39

0

Other*

0

4,925

155

2,264

0

0

0

1

0

18,230

733

3,235

0

0

39

1

Associates

Brennero Tunnel Construction

0

3,130

7,391

13,108

0

52

21,361

69

S.c.r.l. - BTC SCARL

Consorzio Iricav Due

0

114,552

0

37,510

0

109

23,754

(3)

Consorzio MM4

19,980

1,489

0

2,308

0

16,475

230

0

Diga di Blufi S.c.r.l.

0

6,848

0

5,506

0

0

0

0

Metro C

0

1,223

0

6,777

0

1

4,192

0

SEIS

0

37

5,566

0

0

0

0

24

Other*

0

3,268

707

2,655

0

13

31

0

19,980

130,547

13,664

67,864

0

16,650

49,568

90

Total

19,980

433,134

96,757

101,024

2,592

25,578

49,949

294

* For transactions of a unit amount less than EUR 5,000 thousand.

5 Balances referable to Subsidiaries undergoing Composition with creditors are not included.

4

Related Parties relative to Astaldi S.p.A.

Table 6 - Related parties relative to the parent Astaldi S.p.A.

€'/000

Receivables

Payables

Financial

Profit/(Loss)

Company Name

Contract

Financial

and

Financial

Operating

Operating

Income

from

and other

assets

Assets

assets

Other

liabilities

revenue

cost

and

discontinued

Liabilities

(Expense)

operations

Parents

Webuild S.p.A.

0

108,291

1,730

15,736

0

0

235

(43)

0

Subsidiaries

AR.GI S.c.p.A.

0

32,798

0

43,041

0

0

33

1

0

Astaldi Concessions

0

28

6,261

0

2,844

0

0

0

0

S.p.A.

Astaldi Canada

0

1,353

38,956

0

0

0

0

492

0

Enterprises Inc.

Astaldi Canada Inc.

0

286

13,607

1

0

0

0

(1)

0

Astaldi Construction

0

7,238

539

6,411

0

0

0

499

3

Corporation

ASTALROM S.A.

0

7,533

0

9,043

885

0

233

0

0

Consorzio Stabile

0

78,760

0

112,480

0

0

16,313

0

0

Operae

Constructora Astaldi

0

4,764

0

5,326

0

0

0

0

0

Cachapoal Limitada

Dirpa 2 S.c.ar.l.

54,472

43,280

0

4,163

0

13,928

0

0

0

GE. SAT S.c.a. r.l.

0

13,648

0

9,795

0

0

3,170

0

0

Infraflegrea Progetto

0

5,549

0

175

0

1,382

0

0

0

S.p.A.

Romairport S.r.l.

0

10,750

2,086

3,166

0

0

2

0

0

Sirjo Scpa

0

180,566

2,526

62,697

0

1

13,392

16

0

Other*

0

39,366

11,058

22,425

265

982

7,396

110

(40)

54,472

425,919

75,033

278,723

3,994

16,293

40,537

1,117

(37)

Joint ventures

Consorzio A.F.T.

0

6,034

578

275

0

0

0

0

0

Kramis

Etlik Hastane PA S.r.l.

0

7,248

0

696

0

0

39

0

0

Other*

0

4,633

249

2,264

0

0

0

1

0

0

17,915

827

3,235

0

0

39

1

0

Associates

Brennero Tunnel

Construction S.c.r.l. -

0

3,130

7,391

13,096

0

52

21,361

69

0

BTC SCARL

Consorzio Iricav Due

0

114,552

0

37,510

0

109

23,754

(3)

0

Consorzio MM4

19,980

1,472

0

2,308

0

16,475

230

0

0

METRO C S.c.p.a.

0

1,216

0

6,777

0

1

4,192

0

0

Diga di Blufi S.c.r.l. in

0

6,848

0

5,506

0

0

0

0

0

liquidation

SEIS

0

37

5,566

0

0

0

0

24

0

Other*

0

3,203

707

2,559

0

0

31

0

0

19,980

130,458

13,664

67,756

0

16,637

49,568

90

0

Total

74,452

682,583

91,254

365,450

3,994

32,930

90,381

1,165

(37)

* For transactions with a unit amount less than EUR 5,000 thousand.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 19:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTALDI S.P.A.
03:20pASTALDI S P A  : INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF &ldq..
PU
05/14ASTALDI &NDASH;WEBUILD GROUP : Publication of the minutes of the shareholders' m..
PU
05/05ASTALDI &NDASH; WEBUILD GROUP : Press release
PU
04/29ASTALDI &NDASH; WEBUILD GROUP : Shareholders' meeting approves 2020 financial st..
PU
04/26ASTALDI S P A  : 2020 Annual Financial Report – Directors' Report (courtes..
PU
04/21ASTALDI &NDASH; WEBUILD GROUP : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 85–BIS, SUBS..
PU
04/20ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP : Completion of buildings of new monopoli-fasano hospita..
PU
04/16ASTALDI &NDASH; WEBUILD GROUP : Documentation adjustment
PU
04/12ASTALDI - WEBUILD GROUP : Presentation of the board of statutory auditors' lists
AQ
04/09ASTALDI &NDASH; WEBUILD GROUP : Presentation of the board of statutory auditors'..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 452 M 1 766 M 1 766 M
Net income 2020 1 802 M 2 191 M 2 191 M
Net cash 2020 136 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 498 M 605 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 681
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart ASTALDI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Astaldi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTALDI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Filippo Stinellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Citterio General Manager-Finance & Administration
Paolo Astaldi Chairman
Cesare Bernardini General Manager-Operations
Ernesto Monti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTALDI S.P.A.13.71%604
VINCI17.27%65 659
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.01%32 726
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.94%27 139
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-4.39%24 703
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.12%21 904