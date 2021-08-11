Log in
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 08/10
51.9 PLN   +0.58%
ASTARTA N : 1H21 report

08/11/2021
SEMIANNUAL REPORT

for the period of six months ending 30 June 2021

Overview

ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR151m in 1H21, 12% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower contribution of the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues.

Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 50% to EUR27m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment increased to EUR59m, or 39% of the total consolidated revenues.

The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR45m and EUR18m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR40m and EUR18m in 1H20.

Gross profit increased by 91% y-o-y to EUR124m and Gross margin from 38% to 82% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were higher on increase in expected commodity prices.

Accordingly, EBITDA increased by 87% y-o-y to EUR125m and EBITDA margin from 39% to 83%.

Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 26% to 27% and EBITDA margin - from 27% to 28%.

Summary P&L

EURk

1H20

1H21

Revenues, including

172 129

150 878

Agriculture

54 473

27 382

Sugar production

56 802

58 917

Soybean processing

40 422

44 843

Cattle farming

18 080

18 069

Cost of sales, including

(140 782)

(119 485)

Effect of FV remeasurement of AP

(13 630)

(9 778)

Changes in FV of BA and AP*

33 565

92 299

Gross profit

64 912

123 692

Gross profit margin

38%

82%

EBIT

35 856

100 988

Depreciation & Amortisation, including:

30 736

23 824

Charge of right-of-use assets

9 940

8 177

EBITDA, including

66 592

124 812

Agriculture

52 847

100 057

Sugar production

8 109

18 481

Soybean processing

3 628

3 700

Cattle farming

3 899

3 037

EBITDA margin

39%

83%

Interest expense on lease liability

(12 880)

(9 981)

Other finance costs

(4 995)

(3 005)

Forex gain/loss

(12 626)

995

Net profit (loss)

7 370

89 499

Net profit (loss) margin

4%

59%

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding

2

EURk

1H20

1H21

Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement

44 977

41 171

Gross Margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

26%

27%

EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement

46 657

42 291

EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

27%

28%

Summary Cash Flows

EURk

1H20

1H21

Pre-tax income

5 629

91 773

D&A

30 736

23 824

Financial interest expenses, net

4 790

2 838

Interest on lease liability

12 880

9 981

Changes in FV of BA and AP**

(33 565)

(92 299)

Forex gain/loss

12 626

(995)

Income taxes paid

(2 007)

(1 596)

Working Capital changes

14 927

(41 242)

Other

381

(1 004)

Operating Cash Flows

46 397

(8 720)

Investing Cash Flows

(8 957)

(1 719)*

Debt proceeds

68 590

57 757

Debt repayment

(88 468)

(34 912)

Dividends paid

-

(12 155)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

(149)

Finance interest paid

(4 866)

(1 705)

Land lease repayment

(20 681)

(18 454)

Financing Cash Flows

(45 425)

(9 618)

*incl. EUR4m from disposal of subsidiaries

**FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

ASTARTA reported negative Operating Cash Flows of EUR9m versus positive EUR46m in 1H20. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased from EUR31m to EUR33m (excluding IAS41 - negative EUR2m in 1H20 versus negative EUR60m in 1H21).

3

Summary Balance sheet

EURk

1H20

YE20

1H21

Right-of-use asset (mainly land)

120 695

94 178

100 092

Biological assets (non-current)

26 072

23 917

26 180

PP&E and other

253 548

199 053

203 981

Inventories, including RMI*

72 864

107 482

71 057

Biological assets (current)

133 183

21 452

193 195

AR and other

50 800

42 826

49 967

Cash and equivalents

2 443

22 448

3 934

Total Assets

659 605

511 356

648 406

Equity

394 296

337 326

442 635

Long-term loans

587

35 078

22 863

Lease liability (mainly land)

89 601

72 600

78 209

Other

8 533

5 935

5 488

Non-current liabilities

98 721

113 613

106 560

Short-term debt and similar

121 378

18 008

56 248

Current lease liability (mainly land)

30 169

25 864

25 210

Other

15 041

16 545

17 753

Current liabilities

166 588

60 417

99 211

Total equity and liabilities

659 605

511 356

648 406

EBITDA LTM

75 197

113 421

171 641

RMI*

38 741

74 074

34 202

Net debt total**

239 292

129 102

178 596

ND total/EBITDA (х)

3.2

1.1

1.0

Adjusted net debt = (ND-RMI)

200 551

55 028

144 394

Adj ND/EBITDA (х)

2.7

0.5

0.8

*RMI = Finished Goods

**Net Debt = LT and ST debt + Lease Liabilities - Cash

CAPEX tightly controlled at maintenance levels.

As of the end of 1H21 Net Debt increased to EUR179m due to seasonal growth in working capital needs (Net Financial Debt increased to EUR75m as of the end of 1H21 versus EUR31m as of YE20.

4

Agriculture

Share in consolidated revenues: 18%

Segment revenues: EUR27m

Export sales of grains (value): 89%

Sales volumes of key crops and realized prices

1H20

1H20

1H21

1H21

kt

EUR/t

kt

EUR/t

Wheat

4

167

6

221

Corn

335

158

151

157

Sunseeds

0.1

270

4

346

Financial results

EURk

1H20

1H21

Revenues, including

54 473

27 382

Corn

52 964

23 772

Wheat

740

1 341

Sunseeds

27

1 288

Cost of sales, including

(42 533)

(27 981)

Lease depreciation

(9 451)

(7 923)

Changes in FV of BA & AP*

32 660

92 921

Gross profit

44 600

92 322

Gross profit margin

82%

337%

G&A expenses

(5 948)

(5 657)

S&D expenses

(8 435)

(4 212)

Other operating expenses

(358)

(513)

EBIT

29 859

81 940

EBITDA

52 847

100 057

EBITDA margin

97%

365%

Interest on lease liability

(11 985)

(9 224)

CAPEX

(9 644)

(6 049)

CF land lease liability

(19 739)

(17 513)

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

Revenues decreased by 50% y-o-y to EUR27m primarily on lower sales of corn by 55% y-o-y to 151kt reflecting lower 2020 crop harvest.

Gross margin increased from 82% in 1H20 to 337% in 1H21 as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were higher on increase in expected yields and prices.

The above lead to EBITDA growth from EUR53m in 1H20 to EUR100m in 1H21 and EBITDA margin from 97% to 365% correspondingly.

.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 16:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
