ASTARTA N : 1H21 report

SEMIANNUAL REPORT
for the period of six months ending 30 June 2021
Overview
ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR151m in 1H21, 12% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower contribution of the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues.
Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 50% to EUR27m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment increased to EUR59m, or 39% of the total consolidated revenues.
The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR45m and EUR18m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR40m and EUR18m in 1H20.
Gross profit increased by 91% y-o-y to EUR124m and Gross margin from 38% to 82% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were higher on increase in expected commodity prices.
Accordingly, EBITDA increased by 87% y-o-y to EUR125m and EBITDA margin from 39% to 83%.
Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 26% to 27% and EBITDA margin - from 27% to 28%.
|
Summary P&L
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EURk
|
1H20
|
|
1H21
|
|
Revenues, including
|
172 129
|
|
150 878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
54 473
|
|
27 382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sugar production
|
56 802
|
|
58 917
|
|
Soybean processing
|
40 422
|
|
44 843
|
|
Cattle farming
|
18 080
|
|
18 069
|
|
Cost of sales, including
|
(140 782)
|
|
(119 485)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of FV remeasurement of AP
|
(13 630)
|
|
(9 778)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in FV of BA and AP*
|
33 565
|
|
92 299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
64 912
|
|
123 692
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
38%
|
|
82%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
35 856
|
|
100 988
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation & Amortisation, including:
|
30 736
|
|
23 824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charge of right-of-use assets
|
9 940
|
|
8 177
|
|
EBITDA, including
|
66 592
|
|
124 812
|
|
Agriculture
|
52 847
|
|
100 057
|
|
Sugar production
|
8 109
|
|
18 481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Soybean processing
|
3 628
|
|
3 700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cattle farming
|
3 899
|
|
3 037
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
39%
|
|
83%
|
|
Interest expense on lease liability
|
(12 880)
|
|
(9 981)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other finance costs
|
(4 995)
|
|
(3 005)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forex gain/loss
|
(12 626)
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit (loss)
|
7 370
|
|
89 499
|
|
Net profit (loss) margin
|
4%
|
|
59%
|
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EURk
|
|
1H20
|
|
1H21
|
|
Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement
|
|
44 977
|
41 171
|
|
Gross Margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
|
|
26%
|
27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement
|
|
46 657
|
42 291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
|
|
27%
|
28%
|
|
Summary Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EURk
|
|
1H20
|
|
1H21
|
|
Pre-tax income
|
|
5 629
|
|
91 773
|
|
D&A
|
|
30 736
|
|
23 824
|
|
Financial interest expenses, net
|
|
4 790
|
|
2 838
|
|
Interest on lease liability
|
|
12 880
|
|
9 981
|
|
Changes in FV of BA and AP**
|
|
(33 565)
|
|
(92 299)
|
|
Forex gain/loss
|
|
12 626
|
|
(995)
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
(2 007)
|
|
(1 596)
|
|
Working Capital changes
|
|
14 927
|
|
(41 242)
|
|
Other
|
|
381
|
|
(1 004)
|
|
Operating Cash Flows
|
|
46 397
|
|
(8 720)
|
|
Investing Cash Flows
|
|
(8 957)
|
|
(1 719)*
|
|
Debt proceeds
|
|
68 590
|
|
57 757
|
|
Debt repayment
|
|
(88 468)
|
|
(34 912)
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
-
|
|
(12 155)
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
-
|
|
(149)
|
|
Finance interest paid
|
|
(4 866)
|
|
(1 705)
|
|
Land lease repayment
|
|
(20 681)
|
|
(18 454)
|
|
Financing Cash Flows
|
|
(45 425)
|
|
(9 618)
|
|
*incl. EUR4m from disposal of subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
**FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
|
|
|
|
ASTARTA reported negative Operating Cash Flows of EUR9m versus positive EUR46m in 1H20. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased from EUR31m to EUR33m (excluding IAS41 - negative EUR2m in 1H20 versus negative EUR60m in 1H21).
|
Summary Balance sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EURk
|
1H20
|
YE20
|
|
1H21
|
|
Right-of-use asset (mainly land)
|
120 695
|
94 178
|
|
100 092
|
|
Biological assets (non-current)
|
26 072
|
23 917
|
|
26 180
|
|
PP&E and other
|
253 548
|
199 053
|
|
203 981
|
|
Inventories, including RMI*
|
72 864
|
107 482
|
|
71 057
|
|
Biological assets (current)
|
133 183
|
21 452
|
|
193 195
|
|
AR and other
|
50 800
|
42 826
|
|
49 967
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
2 443
|
22 448
|
|
3 934
|
|
Total Assets
|
659 605
|
511 356
|
|
648 406
|
|
Equity
|
394 296
|
337 326
|
|
442 635
|
|
Long-term loans
|
587
|
35 078
|
|
22 863
|
|
Lease liability (mainly land)
|
89 601
|
72 600
|
|
78 209
|
|
Other
|
8 533
|
5 935
|
|
5 488
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
98 721
|
113 613
|
|
106 560
|
|
Short-term debt and similar
|
121 378
|
18 008
|
|
56 248
|
|
Current lease liability (mainly land)
|
30 169
|
25 864
|
|
25 210
|
|
Other
|
15 041
|
16 545
|
|
17 753
|
|
Current liabilities
|
166 588
|
60 417
|
|
99 211
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
659 605
|
511 356
|
|
648 406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA LTM
|
75 197
|
113 421
|
|
171 641
|
|
RMI*
|
38 741
|
74 074
|
|
34 202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt total**
|
239 292
|
129 102
|
|
178 596
|
|
ND total/EBITDA (х)
|
3.2
|
1.1
|
|
1.0
|
|
Adjusted net debt = (ND-RMI)
|
200 551
|
55 028
|
|
144 394
|
|
Adj ND/EBITDA (х)
|
2.7
|
0.5
|
|
0.8
|
|
*RMI = Finished Goods
|
|
|
|
|
**Net Debt = LT and ST debt + Lease Liabilities - Cash
CAPEX tightly controlled at maintenance levels.
As of the end of 1H21 Net Debt increased to EUR179m due to seasonal growth in working capital needs (Net Financial Debt increased to EUR75m as of the end of 1H21 versus EUR31m as of YE20.
Agriculture
Share in consolidated revenues: 18%
Segment revenues: EUR27m
Export sales of grains (value): 89%
Sales volumes of key crops and realized prices
|
|
|
1H20
|
1H20
|
1H21
|
1H21
|
|
|
|
|
kt
|
EUR/t
|
kt
|
EUR/t
|
|
Wheat
|
|
4
|
167
|
6
|
221
|
|
|
Corn
|
|
335
|
158
|
151
|
157
|
|
|
Sunseeds
|
|
0.1
|
270
|
4
|
346
|
|
|
Financial results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EURk
|
|
|
|
1H20
|
1H21
|
|
|
Revenues, including
|
|
|
|
54 473
|
27 382
|
|
|
Corn
|
|
|
|
52 964
|
23 772
|
|
|
Wheat
|
|
|
|
740
|
1 341
|
|
|
Sunseeds
|
|
|
|
27
|
1 288
|
|
|
Cost of sales, including
|
|
|
(42 533)
|
(27 981)
|
|
|
Lease depreciation
|
|
|
|
(9 451)
|
(7 923)
|
|
|
Changes in FV of BA & AP*
|
|
|
32 660
|
92 921
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
44 600
|
92 322
|
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
|
|
|
82%
|
337%
|
|
|
G&A expenses
|
|
|
|
(5 948)
|
(5 657)
|
|
|
S&D expenses
|
|
|
|
(8 435)
|
(4 212)
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
(358)
|
(513)
|
|
|
EBIT
|
|
|
|
29 859
|
81 940
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
52 847
|
100 057
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
97%
|
365%
|
|
|
Interest on lease liability
|
|
|
(11 985)
|
(9 224)
|
|
|
CAPEX
|
|
|
|
(9 644)
|
(6 049)
|
|
|
CF land lease liability
|
|
|
|
(19 739)
|
(17 513)
|
|
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
Revenues decreased by 50% y-o-y to EUR27m primarily on lower sales of corn by 55% y-o-y to 151kt reflecting lower 2020 crop harvest.
Gross margin increased from 82% in 1H20 to 337% in 1H21 as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were higher on increase in expected yields and prices.
The above lead to EBITDA growth from EUR53m in 1H20 to EUR100m in 1H21 and EBITDA margin from 97% to 365% correspondingly.
.
