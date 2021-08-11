ASTARTA N : 1H21 report

for the period of six months ending 30 June 2021

Overview

ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR151m in 1H21, 12% down y-o-y, mainly due to lower contribution of the Agricultural segment which generated 18% of consolidated revenues.

Revenues in the Agricultural segment declined by 50% to EUR27m on lower sales volumes of corn. Revenues in the Sugar segment increased to EUR59m, or 39% of the total consolidated revenues.

The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR45m and EUR18m of revenues, correspondingly, vis-à-vis EUR40m and EUR18m in 1H20.

Gross profit increased by 91% y-o-y to EUR124m and Gross margin from 38% to 82% as changes in biological assets per IAS41 were higher on increase in expected commodity prices.

Accordingly, EBITDA increased by 87% y-o-y to EUR125m and EBITDA margin from 39% to 83%.

Excluding the impact of IAS41, Gross margin improved from 26% to 27% and EBITDA margin - from 27% to 28%.

Summary P&L EURk 1H20 1H21 Revenues, including 172 129 150 878 Agriculture 54 473 27 382 Sugar production 56 802 58 917 Soybean processing 40 422 44 843 Cattle farming 18 080 18 069 Cost of sales, including (140 782) (119 485) Effect of FV remeasurement of AP (13 630) (9 778) Changes in FV of BA and AP* 33 565 92 299 Gross profit 64 912 123 692 Gross profit margin 38% 82% EBIT 35 856 100 988 Depreciation & Amortisation, including: 30 736 23 824 Charge of right-of-use assets 9 940 8 177 EBITDA, including 66 592 124 812 Agriculture 52 847 100 057 Sugar production 8 109 18 481 Soybean processing 3 628 3 700 Cattle farming 3 899 3 037 EBITDA margin 39% 83% Interest expense on lease liability (12 880) (9 981) Other finance costs (4 995) (3 005) Forex gain/loss (12 626) 995 Net profit (loss) 7 370 89 499 Net profit (loss) margin 4% 59%

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding

