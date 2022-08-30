ASTARTA N : 1H22 operating and financial results

This presentation is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This presentation comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning ASTARTA Holding N.V. ("Company") and its business.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.
This presentation includes forward-looking statement, i.e. statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations and the Company's targets for future performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute the Company's current
expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors.
In preparation of this document, we used certain publicly available data. While the sources we used are generally regarded as reliable we did not verify their content. The Company does not accept any responsibility for using any such information. Although care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in the presentation are accurate, and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by the Company no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company any of its respective directors, or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its respective members, directors, officers or employees or any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
2
1H22 HIGHLIGHTS
Summary P&L
EURk
1H21
1H22
Revenues, including
150 878
218 347
Agriculture
27 382
76 885
Sugar Production
58 917
61 855
Soybean Processing
44 843
52 687
Cattle Farming
18 069
19 778
Cost of sales, including
(119 485)
(174 606)
Effect of FV remeasurement of AP*
(9 778)
(24 534)
Changes in FV of BA and AP*
92 299
33 719
Gross profit
123 692
77 460
Gross profit margin
82%
35%
EBIT
100 988
43 409
D&A, including
23 824
24 734
Charge of right-of-use assets
8 177
10 781
EBITDA, including
124 812
68 143
Agriculture
100 057
44 119
Sugar Production
18 481
11 830
Soybean Processing
3 700
8 594
Cattle Farming
3 037
4 402
EBITDA margin
83%
31%
Interest expense on lease liability
(9 981)
(11 514)
Other finance costs
(2 789)
(1 485)
Forex gain/loss
995
(1 100)
Net profit (loss)
89 499
27 727
Net profit (loss) margin
59%
13%
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce
1H22 Astarta's revenues increased by 45% y-o-y to EUR218m, with the biggest contribution by the Agricultural segment with a 35% share
The Agricultural revenues nearly doubled to EUR77m y-o-y on back of strong sales volumes at the beginning of the year. The Sugar Production segment's revenues increased by 5% y-o-y to EUR62m
1H22 revenues derived from the Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming generated EUR53m and EUR20m vis-à-vis EUR45m and EUR18m, correspondingly, in 1H21
Gross profit declined by 37% y-o-y to EUR77m in 1H22 and Gross margin by 47pp to 35%
Accordingly, EBITDA decreased by 45% y-o-y to EUR68m and EBITDA margin from 83% to 31% in 1H22
Excluding the impact of IAS41 Gross margin increased from 27% to 31% and EBITDA margin was largely stable at 27% (versus 28% in 1H21)
As of the date of this report Astarta finished harvesting of winter crops totalling - 265kt of wheat and - 19kt of rapeseed. Due to less favourable weather conditions the yields were lower compared to the previous year: wheat - 4.8t/ha (down by 17% y-o-y), rapeseed - 3.1t/ha (down by 4% y-o-y)
EURk
1H21
1H22
Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement
41 171
68 275
Gross margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
27%
31%
EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement
42 291
58 958
EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement
28%
27%
Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding
3
1H22 HIGHLIGHTS
Summary Сash Flows
EURk
1H21
1H22
Pre-tax income
91 773
29 353
Depreciation & Amortisation
23 824
24 734
Financial interest expenses, net
2 838
1 423
Interest on lease liability
9 981
11 514
Changes in FV of BA and AP*
(92 299)
(33 719)
Disposal of revaluation in AP in the COR*
9 778
24 534
Forex gain/loss
(995)
1 100
Income taxes paid
(1 596)
(3 244)
Working Capital changes
(51 477)
(60 609)
Other
(1 004)
2 799
Operating Cash Flows
(9 177)
(2 115)
Investing Cash Flows
(1 719)**
(6 688)
Debt proceeds
57 757
58 245
Debt repayment
(34 912)
(15 329)
Dividends paid
(12 155)
-
Finance interest paid
(1 705)
(1 270)
Lease repayment (mainly land)
(17 997)
(11 782)
Financing Cash Flows
(9 161)
29 864
*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce, COR - cost of revenue ** incl. EUR4m from disposal of subsidiaries
1H22 Operating Cash Flows were negative EUR2m versus negative EUR9m in 1H21. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased by 38% y-o-y to EUR58m
As of the end of 1H22 Net Debt increased by 8% y-o-y to EUR193m on growth in working capital (Net Financial Debt was down 30% y-o-y to EUR53m on higher cash balances as of the end of 1H22)
Astarta Holding NV published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 17:59:08 UTC.