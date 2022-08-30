Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-08-30 pm EDT
22.20 PLN   +7.77%
02:00pASTARTA N : 1H22 operating and financial results
PU
07:00aASTARTA N : SEMIANNUAL REPORT for the period of six months ending 30 June 2022
PU
08/29ASTARTA N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTARTA N : 1H22 operating and financial results

08/30/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1H22 operating and financial results

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This presentation comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning ASTARTA Holding N.V. ("Company") and its business.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

This presentation includes forward-looking statement, i.e. statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations and the Company's targets for future performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute the Company's current

expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors.

In preparation of this document, we used certain publicly available data. While the sources we used are generally regarded as reliable we did not verify their content. The Company does not accept any responsibility for using any such information. Although care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in the presentation are accurate, and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by the Company no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company any of its respective directors, or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its respective members, directors, officers or employees or any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

2

1H22 HIGHLIGHTS

Summary P&L

EURk

1H21

1H22

Revenues, including

150 878

218 347

Agriculture

27 382

76 885

Sugar Production

58 917

61 855

Soybean Processing

44 843

52 687

Cattle Farming

18 069

19 778

Cost of sales, including

(119 485)

(174 606)

Effect of FV remeasurement of AP*

(9 778)

(24 534)

Changes in FV of BA and AP*

92 299

33 719

Gross profit

123 692

77 460

Gross profit margin

82%

35%

EBIT

100 988

43 409

D&A, including

23 824

24 734

Charge of right-of-use assets

8 177

10 781

EBITDA, including

124 812

68 143

Agriculture

100 057

44 119

Sugar Production

18 481

11 830

Soybean Processing

3 700

8 594

Cattle Farming

3 037

4 402

EBITDA margin

83%

31%

Interest expense on lease liability

(9 981)

(11 514)

Other finance costs

(2 789)

(1 485)

Forex gain/loss

995

(1 100)

Net profit (loss)

89 499

27 727

Net profit (loss) margin

59%

13%

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

  • 1H22 Astarta's revenues increased by 45% y-o-y to EUR218m, with the biggest contribution by the Agricultural segment with a 35% share
  • The Agricultural revenues nearly doubled to EUR77m y-o-y on back of strong sales volumes at the beginning of the year. The Sugar Production segment's revenues increased by 5% y-o-y to EUR62m
  • 1H22 revenues derived from the Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming generated EUR53m and EUR20m vis-à-vis EUR45m and EUR18m, correspondingly, in 1H21
  • Gross profit declined by 37% y-o-y to EUR77m in 1H22 and Gross margin by 47pp to 35%
  • Accordingly, EBITDA decreased by 45% y-o-y to EUR68m and EBITDA margin from 83% to 31% in 1H22
  • Excluding the impact of IAS41 Gross margin increased from 27% to 31% and EBITDA margin was largely stable at 27% (versus 28% in 1H21)
  • As of the date of this report Astarta finished harvesting of winter crops totalling - 265kt of wheat and - 19kt of rapeseed. Due to less favourable weather conditions the yields were lower compared to the previous year: wheat - 4.8t/ha (down by 17% y-o-y), rapeseed - 3.1t/ha (down by 4% y-o-y)

EURk

1H21

1H22

Gross Profit, ex BA & AP remeasurement

41 171

68 275

Gross margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

27%

31%

EBITDA, ex BA & AP remeasurement

42 291

58 958

EBITDA margin, ex BA & AP remeasurement

28%

27%

Note: Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding

3

1H22 HIGHLIGHTS

Summary Сash Flows

EURk

1H21

1H22

Pre-tax income

91 773

29 353

Depreciation & Amortisation

23 824

24 734

Financial interest expenses, net

2 838

1 423

Interest on lease liability

9 981

11 514

Changes in FV of BA and AP*

(92 299)

(33 719)

Disposal of revaluation in AP in the COR*

9 778

24 534

Forex gain/loss

(995)

1 100

Income taxes paid

(1 596)

(3 244)

Working Capital changes

(51 477)

(60 609)

Other

(1 004)

2 799

Operating Cash Flows

(9 177)

(2 115)

Investing Cash Flows

(1 719)**

(6 688)

Debt proceeds

57 757

58 245

Debt repayment

(34 912)

(15 329)

Dividends paid

(12 155)

-

Finance interest paid

(1 705)

(1 270)

Lease repayment (mainly land)

(17 997)

(11 782)

Financing Cash Flows

(9 161)

29 864

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce, COR - cost of revenue ** incl. EUR4m from disposal of subsidiaries

  • 1H22 Operating Cash Flows were negative EUR2m versus negative EUR9m in 1H21. Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes increased by 38% y-o-y to EUR58m
  • As of the end of 1H22 Net Debt increased by 8% y-o-y to EUR193m on growth in working capital (Net Financial Debt was down 30% y-o-y to EUR53m on higher cash balances as of the end of 1H22)

Summary Balance Sheet

EURk

1H21

YE21

1H22

Right-of-use asset (mainly land)

100 092

117 058

124 416

Biological assets (non-current)

26 180

27 703

27 828

PP&E and other non-current assets

203 981

200 531

194 388

Inventories, including RMI*

71 057

227 040

146 848

Biological assets (current)

193 195

41 438

182 329

AR and other current assets

49 967

65 024

78 443

Cash and equivalents

3 934

11 763

32 955

Total Assets

648 406

690 557

787 207

Equity

442 635

495 142

525 118

Long-term loans

22 863

20 855

20 591

Lease liability (mainly land)

78 209

92 182

100 745

Other

5 488

4 668

4 000

Non-current liabilities

106 560

117 705

125 336

Short-term debt and similar

56 248

17 630

65 070

Current lease liability (mainly land)

25 210

33 080

39 788

Other

17 753

27 000

31 895

Current liabilities

99 211

77 710

136 753

Total equity and liabilities

648 406

690 557

787 207

EBITDA LTM

171 641

201 459

144 790

RMI*

34 202

170 670

81 839

Net debt total**

178 596

151 984

193 239

ND total/EBITDA (х)

1.0

0.8

1.3

Adjusted net debt = (ND-RMI)

144 394

(18 686)

111 400

Adj ND/EBITDA (х)

0.8

(0.1)

0.8

*RMI (Readily Marketable Inventories) = Finished Goods

4

**Net Debt = LT and ST debt + Lease Liabilities - Cash

AGRICULTURE

Yields of key crops

t/ha

2019

2020

2021

Corn

8.7

6.9

8.6

Wheat

5.1

4.8

5.8

Sunseeds

2.9

2.2

2.7

Soybeans

2.5

2.3

3.0

Rapeseeds

-

2.6

3.2

Sugar beets

47

43

47

Sales volumes of key crops

kt

2019

2020

2021

1H21

1H22

Corn

714

630

483

151

232

Wheat

266

265

290

6

13

Sunseeds

103

83

45

4

32

Rapeseeds

5

12

28

-

0.1

Realized prices

EUR/t

2019

2020

2021

1H21

1H22

Corn

154

150

176

157

235

Wheat

151

169

206

221

243

Sunseeds

294

325

469

346

574

Rapeseeds

346

369

503

-

548

Key crops planting area - 2021 vs 2022, kha

59

47

55

31 40

38

28 30

33 32

7

6

Corn

Wheat

Sunseeds Sugar beet Soybeans Rapeseeds

2021

2022

*FV - Fair Value, BA - Biological Assets, AP - Agricultural Produce

Financial results

EURk

2019

2020

2021

1H21

1H22

Revenues, including

175 137

185 049

185 049

27 382

76 885

Corn

94 439

85 126

85 126

23 772

54 531

Wheat

44 726

59 764

59 764

1 341

3 194

Sunseeds

26 913

21 324

21 324

1 288

18 109

Rapeseeds

4 515

14 257

14 257

-

39

Cost of sales, including

(155 787) (177 531)

(177 531)

(27 981) (66 516)

Land lease depreciation

(17 740)

(17 729)

(17 729)

(7 923) (10 503)

Changes in FV of BA & AP*

52 721

145 262

145 262

92 921

34 663

Gross profit

72 071

152 780

152 780

92 322

45 032

Gross profit margin

41%

83%

83%

337%

59%

G&A expenses

(12 772)

(16 648)

(16 648)

(5 657)

(6 509)

S&D expenses

(18 129)

(19 962)

(19 962)

(4 212) (10 504)

Other operating expenses

(2 882)

(1 462)

(1 462)

(513)

(3 224)

EBIT

38 288

114 708

114 708

81 940

24 795

EBITDA

80 190

153 966

153 966

100 057

44 119

EBITDA margin

46%

83%

83%

365%

57%

Interest on lease liability

(20 132)

(19 220)

(19 220)

(9 224) (10 581)

CAPEX

(10 182)

(11 465)

(11 465)

(6 049)

(4 845)

Cash outflow on land lease liability

(31 494)

(31 494)

(31 494)

(17 056)

(11 001)

  • Revenues almost tripled y-o-y to EUR77m in 1H22. Growth was driven by high pre-war sales volume and price growth. Exports accounted for 79% of 1H22 revenues vis-à-vis 89% in 1H21
  • Gross margin was down from 337% in 1H21 to 59% in 1H22 due to revaluation of biological assets in view of lower estimated prices, yields and higher costs
  • Accordingly, 1H22 EBITDA and EBITDA margin decreased by 56% to EUR44m and by

308pp to 57% correspondingly

5

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 17:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
02:00pASTARTA N : 1H22 operating and financial results
PU
07:00aASTARTA N : SEMIANNUAL REPORT for the period of six months ending 30 June 2022
PU
08/29ASTARTA N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
08/29ASTARTA Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/29EBRD supports $8 million food security loan to Ukraine agribusiness firm Astarta
AQ
08/23ASTARTA N : Completed the Early Grain Harvesting
PU
08/10ASTARTA N : State Savings Bank of Ukraine lent UAH500m to Astarta
PU
07/19ASTARTA N : 2Q22 and 1H22 trading update
PU
07/18ASTARTA N : Changes in the Astarta Management
PU
07/12ASTARTA N : Pays UAH627m in Taxes in IH22
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 460 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2022 51,8 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M 106 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 4 046
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASTARTA Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,36 €
Average target price 9,32 €
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Gladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Gilles Andre Roger Mettetal Independent Director
Marcus van Campen Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.-51.42%106
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.40%328 762
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.78%85 633
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY34.28%50 877
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.79%46 714
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.10%46 677