Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-07-07 pm EDT
17.60 PLN   -0.56%
01:24pASTARTA N : Alfa-Bank Ukraine Lent UAH200m to Astarta-Kyiv
PU
07/01ASTARTA N : EBRD Supports Food Security Loan to Astarta
PU
06/17ASTARTA N : Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ASTARTA Holding N.V.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTARTA N : Alfa-Bank Ukraine Lent UAH200m to Astarta-Kyiv

07/07/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alfa-Bank Ukraine lent UAH200m to Astarta-Kyiv within a total credit line of USD40m. The company will use the loan to boost agricultural production, for purchasing fuel, mineral fertilizers and plant protection products, and to support sowing in the autumn.

"The production of crops cannot be put on hold. Instead, it's necessary to ensure the continuity of production and be prepared well in advance. Therefore, financial support is extremely important, especially under the Martial law. We are harvesting winter cereal crops and have already started preparing for the autumn sowing. Thanks to our partnership with Alfa-Bank, we will be able to contribute together to food security in Ukraine," said Vadym Skrypnyk, Director of Agricultural Production, Astarta-Kyiv.

Cooperation with agribusiness is one of the strategic directions of Alfa-Bank. Almost 30% of its entire business loan portfolio consists of agricultural loans.

"At this challenging time for our country, timely support to farmers is actually a duty of financial institutions," says Liliia Lymanska, Vice-President, Director for Interaction with Agro-Industrial and Telecommunication Companies at Alfa-Bank Ukraine. "We are proud to cooperate with Astarta and believe in victory."

Alfa-Bank Ukraine has been cooperating with Astarta-Kyiv for more than 6 years. In addition to lending, the Bank helps with daily business operations of the company, including international commercial contracts.

Alfa-Bank Ukraine has been identified as a systemically important bank in Ukraine. The Bank provides user-friendly modern banking solutions across different customer segments: from private individuals to large companies. It's one of the leaders in the adoption of new technologies.

Astarta-Kyiv is one of the largest vertically integrated agro-industrial holdings in Ukraine. Its core businesses are farming, sugar production, dairy farming, soybean processing, grain logistics, and bioenergy. Astarta-Kyiv is a socially responsible company. In March, the company and the charitable foundation Believe in Yourself launched the humanitarian project, Common Help UA, which has delivered more than 14.3kt of humanitarian aid. Its humanitarian assistance received over 670 000 Ukrainians affected by the war as well as 270 social service institutions and healthcare facilities in 16 regions of Ukraine.

Back to news

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
01:24pASTARTA N : Alfa-Bank Ukraine Lent UAH200m to Astarta-Kyiv
PU
07/01ASTARTA N : EBRD Supports Food Security Loan to Astarta
PU
06/17ASTARTA N : Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ASTARTA H..
PU
06/09ASTARTA N : Changes in the Astarta-Kyiv Management
PU
05/30ASTARTA N : "Сьогодні є вl..
PU
05/18TRANSCRIPT : ASTARTA Holding N.V., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
05/17ASTARTA Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/16Ukraine sugar producer Astarta completes 2022 sugar sowing
RE
05/16ASTARTA N : Completed Spring Planting 2022
PU
04/15ASTARTA N : The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, Astarta and the Charitable Foundation "..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 543 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2022 61,1 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,54x
Yield 2022 23,9%
Capitalization 89,7 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 4 046
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASTARTA Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,70 €
Average target price 9,59 €
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Gladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Gilles Andre Roger Mettetal Independent Director
Marcus van Campen Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.-58.25%91
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.79%326 607
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.88%86 371
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.41%46 759
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.12%45 648
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.85%45 365