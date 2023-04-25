Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:40 2023-04-25 am EDT
30.65 PLN   -5.98%
03:18pAstarta N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09:00aTranscript : ASTARTA Holding N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023
CI
04/24ASTARTA Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

ASTARTA N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

04/25/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
ASTARTA Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
ASTARTA Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date25 apr 2023
Issuing institutionASTARTA Holding N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document724500r38hlh2g58kq51-2022-12-31-t01_preview-a2211-00064.xhtml

Date last update: 25 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 409 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 162 M 178 M 178 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 4 046
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASTARTA Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 32,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Savvas Sotiri Perikleus Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Hladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Oleksandr Voinalovich Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.59.80%190
QL RESOURCES4.36%3 153
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-6.69%1 767
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.11.26%1 394
FGV HOLDINGS11.36%1 217
GENTING PLANTATIONS-7.19%1 203
