  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASTARTA Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04/08 03:39:01 am EDT
25.50 PLN   -4.49%
03:39aASTARTA N : New date for the publication of 2021 Annual report
PU
04/07ASTARTA N : Approval by the Board of Directors of Astarta Holding N.V. of cross-border migration proposal
PU
04/07Thousands of goods railcars stuck at Ukraine’s border as war hits exports
RE
ASTARTA N : New date for the publication of 2021 Annual report

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Current report No 9/2022

New date for the publication of 2021 Annual report

The Board of Directors of ASTARTA Holding N.V. (the Company) informs that the date of Company's annual report publication is moved from April 07, 2022 to April 08, 2022 as the Company's external auditor (PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V.) requires more time to complete audit procedures.

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) MAR - inside information

Date:

Name:

Title:

Signature:

07-04-2022

Viktor Ivanchyk

Proxy

Viktor Ivanchyk

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 454 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2021 84,9 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
Net Debt 2021 106 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,30x
Yield 2021 9,17%
Capitalization 140 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 027
Free-Float 27,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Viktor Gladky CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Gilles Andre Roger Mettetal Independent Director
Marcus van Campen Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.-37.03%153
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.95%362 038
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.16%87 426
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.04%52 215
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY12.28%49 045
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.11%45 512