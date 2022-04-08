ASTARTA N : New date for the publication of 2021 Annual report

Current report No 9/2022

New date for the publication of 2021 Annual report

The Board of Directors of ASTARTA Holding N.V. (the Company) informs that the date of Company's annual report publication is moved from April 07, 2022 to April 08, 2022 as the Company's external auditor (PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V.) requires more time to complete audit procedures.

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) MAR - inside information